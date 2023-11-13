Russian losses creep up by another 800 men and five tanks, reports Ukrainian military

The Russian Federation is suffering huge losses in the war against Ukraine

Ten Russian artillery systems, five tanks and 800 personnel have been eliminated in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing total enemy losses in manpower since the start of the full-scale invasion to more than 312,000, the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Facebook on Nov. 13.

According to Ukrainian military data, the losses break down as follows:

Personnel: 312,550 (+800)

Tanks: 5,354 (+5)

Armored combat vehicles: 10,079 (+6)

Artillery Systems: 7,569 (+10)

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems: 881 (+0)

Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems: 580 (+0)

Aircraft: 322 (+0)

Helicopters: 324 (+0)

Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): 5,634 (+2)

Cruise Missiles: 1,561 (+1)

Ships / Boats: 22 (+0)

Submarines: 1 (+0)

Automotive equipment and tanks: 9,949 (+5)

Specialized Equipment: 1079 (+1).

Read also: Russia halves attacks on Avdiivka after losing 10,000 troops in one month, preparing new offensive

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled dozens of Russian attacks in several sectors of the front with a total of 69 combat engagements in the past day, according to the General Staff.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine