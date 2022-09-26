A Russian man who was called up to fight in Ukraine shot an official at a local enlistment office, reports say

Soldiers conduct military exercise in Moscow, Russia, on September 1, 2022. Russian Defense Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Russian man shot the head of a local military draft committee in Siberia on Monday, reports said.

A video of the incident shared online shows an official collapsing on stage after a shot rings out.

The gunman was detained and the official is in critical condition, the reports said.

A Russian man who was called up to fight in the war in Ukraine shot an official at a local enlistment office, multiple reports said.

The incident took place in the Siberian city of Ust-Ilimsk on Monday and was captured on video, according to The Guardian, Reuters, and independent Russian news outlet The Insider.

The video shows two military officials on stage in front of a group of new recruits who had been called up to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine, The Insider reported.

Suddenly, a gunshot rings out and one of the officials collapses as everyone else runs out of the enlistment in panic, the video shows.

"Nobody is going to go anywhere," the man shouted moments before opening fire, The Guardian reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Insider was unable to independently verify the video.

The official was identified as Alexander Vladimirovich Eliseev, a military commandant who also runs the local draft board in the Irkutsk region, Russian state media outlet TASS reported.

Igor Kobzev, the governor of the region, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Eliseev was "in intensive care in an extremely serious condition," TASS reported.

Another video on social media, shared by The Insider, shows the motionless official on a stretcher as he is carried out of the building and into an ambulance.

The suspect was identified as a 25-year-old resident of Ust-Ilimsk, TASS reported. "The shooter was immediately detained. And he will definitely be punished," Kobzev added in his Telegram post, according to TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization last week, ending Russia's reliance on volunteer troops.

His announcement sparked panic among Russians as some attempted to flee the country and others took to the streets to protest.

Hundreds of people have been arrested for protesting.

