Russian man mocks Putin in his passport to stay in Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

A Russian citizen who had exceeded the period of stay in Ukraine drew the flag of Ukraine in his passport, adding the "Ukraine above all" and "Putin h**lo [d**head – ed.]", so as not to be deported to his homeland.

Source: State Border Guard Service on Facebook

Details: In Kyiv Oblast, border guards found a Russian citizen who exceeded the period of stay in Ukraine. In the conversation with law enforcers, the man said that he did not want to return to Russia.

In addition to the above actions, the man crossed out the citizenship column in his passport.

The man was handed over to the police for further verification.

"It's a shame to be a Russian," the border guards concluded.

