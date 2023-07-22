Russian man not jailed for his wife's murder because he fought against Ukraine

The court has ruled not to imprison the soldier who killed his wife, and the mitigating circumstance was his participation in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Telegram-based news outlet Agentstvo (Agency), referring to the court register of the Russian Federation

Details: The media outlet noted that Russian "war veterans" have long been given lighter sentences. However, this is the first reported case in which war was a mitigating circumstance in a murder.

Private Eduard Bitarov was found guilty of murder in the state of passion; the article provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison.

However, the court decided to reduce it to a restriction on military service with a deduction of 10% of the allowance to the state treasury.

The court acknowledged his participation in the war against Ukraine and his status as a 'combat veteran' as mitigating circumstances.

Other mitigating circumstances include a plea of guilty, being a parent, first-time criminal prosecution, positive characteristics, and partial compensation for non-pecuniary damage to victims.

Earlier, local media reported that Bitarov had killed his ex-wife "with particular cruelty", stabbing her 16 times.

The victim's relatives also insisted in their appeal that the evidence in the case pointed to torture and murder with particular cruelty.

In addition, as relatives pointed out, Bitarov repeatedly changed his testimony in court: first, he spoke of self-defence, then of the woman's immoral behaviour.

