Russian marines complain to their governor about losing 300 people in 4 days

Servicemen from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet have sent a letter to the Governor of Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako, complaining that they had suffered heavy losses near the village of Pavlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Meduza, Latvia-based Russian media outlet, referring to a number of sources

Details: Meduza notes that the complaint was reported by Aleksandr Sladkov, military correspondent of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Company (propaganda TV channel), Anastasia Kashevarova, former adviser to Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia’s State Duma, and other Russian sources that support the war in Ukraine.

The Grey Zone Telegram channel [pro-Russian military channel, allowing posts to be made anonymously - ed.] posted the full text of the letter. Medusa could not verify the authenticity of the text. Sladkov and Kashevarova did not disclose the data on losses and the names of the commanders given in the letter.

Grey Zone reported that the marines claimed in their letter that they had lost "about 300 people killed, wounded and missing in action" in four days during an "inexplicable attack" on the village of Pavlivka near Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast).

The presumed authors of the letter say that their commanders - "General Muradov and his fellow countryman Akhmedov" - planned the offensive so that Muradov "would earn bonuses from the Chief of the General Staff" Valery Gerasimov, and Akhmedov would receive the title of Hero of Russia. "They don't care about anything, except showing themselves off. They call people meat," the letter says.

The letter says that the Marines are asking Kozhemyako to appeal to the commander-in-chief to send an "independent" commission unaffiliated with the Defence Ministry.

Meduza writes that the governor of Primorsky Krai had not confirmed receipt of the letter by the time the news was published.

Background: On 5 November, the Russian publication Verstka reported that a battalion of conscripted Russians from Voronezh Oblast (Russia) had been eliminated near the village of Makiyivka, Svatove district, Luhansk Oblast, as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces; hundreds of occupiers are reported to have been killed.

