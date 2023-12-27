A second group of Russian occupiers from the 71st regiment of the Russian Armed Forces surrendered on the Zaporizhzhya front, reporting mistreatment by the Russian command and significant losses, OC West Telegram channel reported on Dec. 27.

Russian military personnel spoke out about the “inhumane treatment” by the Russian command and significant losses. The prisoners claim that the command deploys groups of recently mobilized and untrained soldiers, along with those who have signed contracts, for daily assaults, according to the OC West report.

Commanders of the 71st regiment are accused of deploying groups of recently mobilized and unprepared soldiers, including those under contract, for daily storming operations. Prior to deployment, commanders allegedly mislead soldiers about their proximity to the front line, resulting in a lack of essential supplies and prompting surrenders, the OC West said.

The Russian command reportedly compelled soldiers from the 71st regiment to pre-record New Year greetings before storming operations, possibly to conceal losses from the Russian public.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Dec. 19 that the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia has slowed down due to “very specific reasons” on the Russian side, suggesting potential diplomatic challenges.

