Russian media campaign dismisses Bucha deaths as fakes

FILE - People stand next to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2022. AP journalists saw dozens of bodies in Bucha, many of them shot at close range, and some with their hands tied behind them. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
AMANDA SEITZ and ARIJETA LAJKA
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax — a narrative that journalists in Ukraine have shown to be false.

Denouncing news as fake or spreading false reports to sow confusion and undermine its adversaries are tactics that Moscow has used for years and refined with the advent of social media in places like Syria.

In detailed broadcasts to millions of viewers, correspondents and hosts of Russian state TV channels said Tuesday that some photo and video evidence of the killings were fake while others showed that Ukrainians were responsible for the bloodshed.

“Among the first to appear were these Ukrainian shots, which show how a soulless body suddenly moves its hand,” a report Monday on Russia-1’s evening news broadcast declared. “And in the rearview mirror it is noticeable that the dead seem to be starting to rise even.”

But satellite images from early March show the dead were left out on the streets of Bucha for weeks. On April 2, a video taken from a moving car was posted online by a Ukrainian lawyer showing those same bodies scattered along Yablonska Street in Bucha. High-resolution satellite images of Bucha from commercial provider Maxar Technology reviewed by The Associated Press independently matched the location of the bodies with separate videos from the scene. Other Western media had similar reports.

Over the weekend, AP journalists saw the bodies of dozens of people in Bucha, many of them shot at close range, and some with their hands tied behind them. At least 13 bodies were located in and around a building that residents said was used as a base for Russian troops before they retreated last week.

Yet Russian officials and state-media have continued to promote their own narrative, parroting it in newspapers and on radio and television. A top story on the website of a popular pro-Kremlin newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda, pinned the mass killings on Ukraine, with a story that claimed “one more irrefutable proof that ‘the genocide in Bucha’ was carried out by Ukrainian forces.”

An opinion column published Tuesday by the state-run news agency RIA Novosti surmised that the Bucha slayings were a ploy for the West to impose tougher sanctions on Russia.

Analysts note it isn't the first time in its six-week-old invasion of Ukraine that the Kremlin has employed such an information warfare strategy to deny any wrongdoing and spread disinformation in a coordinated campaign around the globe.

“This is simply what Russia does every time it recognizes that it has suffered a PR setback through committing atrocities,” said Keir Giles, senior consulting fellow with the Russia and Eurasia program at the Chatham House think tank. “So the system works almost on autopilot.”

Before the war, Russia denied U.S. intelligence reports that detailed its plans to attack Ukraine. Last month, Russian officials tried to discredit AP photos and reporting of the aftermath of the bombing of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which left a pregnant woman and her unborn child dead.

The photos and video from Bucha have set off a new wave of global condemnation and revulsion.

After his video appearance Tuesday at the U.N. Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enumerated the killings in Bucha by Russian troops and showed graphic video of charred and decomposing bodies there and in other towns. Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia dismissed them as staged.

Across social media, a chorus of more than a dozen official Russian Twitter and Telegram accounts, as well as state-backed media Facebook pages, repeated the Kremlin line that images and video of the dead were staged or a hoax. The claims were made in English, Spanish and Arabic in accounts run by Russian officials or from Russian-backed news outlets Sputnik and RT. The Spanish-language RT en Español has sent more than a dozen posts to its 18 million followers.

“Russia rejects allegations over the murder of civilians in Bucha, near Kiev,” an RT en Español post said Sunday.

Several of the same accounts sought to discredit claims that Russian troops carried out the killings by pointing to a video of Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk, taken March 31, in which he talked about the suburb being freed from Russian occupation.

“He confirms that Russian troops have left Bucha. No mentioning of dead bodies in the streets,” top Russian official Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted Monday.

But Fedoruk had publicly commented on the violence before the Russian troops left in an interview with Italian news agency Adnkronos on March 28, where he accused them of killings and rapes in Bucha.

In an AP interview March 7, Fedoruk talked about dead bodies piling up in Bucha: “We can’t even gather up the bodies because the shelling from heavy weapons doesn’t stop day or night. Dogs are pulling apart the bodies on the city streets. It’s a nightmare.”

Satellite images by Maxar Technologies while Russian troops occupied Bucha on March 18 and 19 back up Fedoruk’s account of bodies in the streets, showing at least five bodies on one road.

Some social media platforms have tried to limit propaganda and disinformation from the Kremlin. Google blocked RT’s accounts, while in Europe, RT and Sputnik were banned by tech company Meta, which also stopped promoting or amplifying Russian-state media pages on its platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram.

Russia has found ways to evade the crackdown with posts in different languages through dozens of official Russian social media accounts.

“It’s a pretty massive messaging apparatus that Russia controls — whether it’s official embassy accounts, bot or toll accounts or anti-Western influencers — they have many ways to circumvent platform bans,” said Bret Schafer, who heads the information manipulation team at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a nonpartisan think tank in Washington.

__

Associated Press writer Colleen Barry in Milan contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands-Maxar

    Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged. Maxar Technologies provided nine images taken of Bucha on March 18, 19 and 31 to Reuters. The city was occupied by Russian forces until about March 30.

  • Ukraine releases video of weapons it says were left in Bucha

    STORY: The video released on social media shows the troops wearing protective clothing arriving in a number of vehicles and clearing the area of ammunition left behind. The operatives are seen picking up shells of varying sizes from amongst the debris in numerous locations around the town.This footage has been confirmed by Reuters to show areas near Bucha train station. Multiple shopfronts, residential buildings, decorative features, and a supermarket seen in the video have been identified using Google Maps and Google Street View imagery.Since the Russian assault shifted from northern Ukraine to the south and east, grim images have emerged from the town of Bucha near Kyiv, including a mass grave and bound bodies of people shot at close range, prompting calls for tougher action against Moscow and an international investigation.

  • A detailed timeline undermining Russia's claim that the massacre in Bucha was a Ukrainian hoax

    Russia says its forces couldn't have committed atrocities in Bucha, but an analysis of the evidence shows why that's false.

  • Russian auto boomtown grinds to halt

    STORY: The small Russian city Kaluga was a boomtown for foreign investment, but then the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.Since then, the city has felt the effects of Western sanctions and thousands of auto workers have been furloughed.Valery Uglov is a mechanic at the region's Volkswagen factory."The only question is when can we start to work again, because such an uncertain situation worries people. We have had downtime for weeks, we hope to return to work as soon as possible and everyone will have confidence in the future again."Kaluga says it has drawn in $15 billion of mostly foreign investment since 2006. Now though, sanctions have worsened component shortages and stopped production at the region's Volkswagen and Volvo car plants.Another - a joint venture between Stellantis and Mitsubishi - may also stop production soon due to a lack of parts.Angelina Minnigulova, a marketing executive at VW dealer KorsGroup, said demand for buying cars had fallen."The prices have increased, the situation in the country is unstable, but we all hope that in the near future everything will stabilize in the country and at our dealership, at the plant, and sales will be good again."The plants have shut just as workers found they need more money to buy groceries.Analysts forecast Russian inflation could soar to 24% this year and the economy could shrink back down to 2009 levels.The hardships felt in Kaluga are a far cry from the devastation the war has caused for Ukrainians.International outrage spread on Monday (April 4) over civilian killings in northern Ukraine.The deaths are likely to push the U.S. and Europe into raising more sanctions against Moscow.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" and the Kremlin categorically denied all accusations related to the murder of civilians.

  • Ukraine President Zelenskiy says he will address UN Security Council on Tuesday

    (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would address the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday and predicted further, worse instances of mass killings of civilians by Russian troops would be discovered. Tuesday's Security Council session is to consider Ukrainian allegations of the murder of civilians by Russian soldiers in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, following the discovery of hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range. Russia has categorically denied the accusations, calling them "criminal provocations" and says it will present "empirical evidence" to the Security Council that its forces have not been involved in atrocities.

  • Bucha massacre: ‘We brought the dead here because the dogs were trying to eat them’

    The handwritten sign on the passenger window, reading "child" in Ukrainian, offered little protection from the hail of bullets.

  • Satellite images show bodies in Bucha while Russia still occupied town

    Satellite images show bodies in Bucha while Russia still occupied town

  • Biden to host White House wedding reception for granddaughter

    Biden's eldest granddaughter will get a wedding party at perhaps the most exclusive venue in the US.

  • El Salvador making it harder for murderous gangs to spread messages

    SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -Waging a campaign against gangs responsible for El Salvador having one of the world's highest murder rates, Congress in the Central American republic passed a bill on Tuesday criminalizing the publication of gang messages, including by news outlets. Last month, President Nayib Bukele invoked emergency powers to suspend some constitutional rights to crackdown on gangs engaged in drug trafficking and extortion, and ramped up jail sentences for members of criminal organizations. "When the Germans wanted to eradicate Nazism, they outlawed Nazi symbols (...); no one said anything," Bukele wrote on Twitter after Congress pass the bill on Tuesday.

  • McConnell: Biden must move to center to get future Supreme Court pick through a GOP majority

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday warned that President Biden will have to tack to the center after the 2022 midterm elections if he expects to fill another vacancy on the Supreme Court should Republicans win back control of the Senate. McConnell, who has urged his Senate GOP colleagues to oppose Judge…

  • Russian auto boomtown grinds to halt over Ukraine sanctions

    The Kaluga region, 190 kilometres (120 miles) southwest of Moscow, says it has attracted more than 1.3 trillion roubles ($15 billion) in investment, mostly foreign, since 2006. But Western sanctions imposed in recent weeks after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine have exacerbated lingering component shortages and halted production at two flagship car plants, Germany's Volkswagen and Sweden's Volvo.

  • CDC no longer warning against travel to Canada because of COVID-19

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention slotted Canada as a "Level 3" country indicating "High" COVID-19 risk.

  • Palm Beach Gardens man learns price of hurling chair at federal prosecutor

    A judge added six-plus years onto his prison sentence after he threw a chair at a prosecutor in the courtroom and threatened to kill him.

  • Sen. Tester becomes latest Democrat to oppose Biden move to end Title 42

    Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., on Tuesday became the latest Democratic lawmaker to oppose the Biden administration’s move to end the use of Title 42 to expel migrants at the border.

  • Ukrainian refugees find jobs, kindness, as they settle in

    Nataliya Hibska quickly brushes her teeth and makes the bed. From a small hostel room in eastern Warsaw, Hibska, a Ukrainian refugee, is slowly rebuilding her life, which was abruptly upended by Russia's invasion of her homeland. European Union member nations like Poland and Romania — the two neighboring countries to have received the most refugees from Ukraine — have launched programs to help them integrate.

  • Los Angeles County Sheriff planning to ‘clean up the streets in Hollywood’ despite area being under LAPD

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he wants to have some of his deputies in Hollywood, a neighborhood plagued by homeless encampments, despite the area being under the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police department.

  • JetBlue makes offer for Spirit Airlines, could spark bid war

    JetBlue Airways has offered to buy Spirit Airlines for about $3.6 billion and break up a plan for Spirit to merge with rival budget carrier Frontier Airlines. Spirit said Tuesday that it received an unsolicited bid from JetBlue. It said its board will evaluate the offer and decide what's best for shareholders.

  • Satellite imagery shows bodies laid in Bucha streets for weeks, contradicting Russian claims

    High-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies collected over Bucha, Ukraine, corroborates recent social media videos and photos that show bodies lying out in the streets for weeks.

  • Colorado Governor Signs Bill Codifying ‘Fundamental Right to Abortion’

    Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill on Monday codifying the "fundamental right" to abortion, contraception, and other forms of "reproductive health-care."

  • House to vote on contempt for Scavino, Navarro in 1/6 probe

    The House will vote Wednesday on whether to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress after their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. If approved as expected, the criminal referrals will be sent to the Justice Department, which would decide whether to prosecute. Navarro, 72, a former White House trade adviser, was subpoenaed in early February over his promotion of false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election that the committee believes contributed to the attack.