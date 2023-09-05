Russian media: Drone shot down over Russia's Tver Oblast.

According to Russian media outlet The Moscow Times, drones were shot down over Russia's Tver Oblast, near the town of Zavidovo, where Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly has a residence.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify this claim, and Kyiv has not commented on the alleged incident.

The Moscow Times also said the wreckage from drones downed over Moscow Oblast fell on a garage containing gas cylinders in Pavlovskaya Sloboda, resulting in multiple explosions.

Earlier on Sept. 5, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that two drones were shot down over Russia's Kaluga Oblast and Moscow Oblast.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed the drones were "trying to carry out an attack against Moscow."

Claims of drones shot down over Russian territory are becoming an increasingly frequent event.

Late last month, Russia announced that its air defense forces destroyed 42 Ukraine-launched drones over the Crimean Peninsula and one missile over Kaluga Oblast.

Read also: Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.