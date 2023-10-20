Russian media: Putin visits Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don overnight on Oct. 20, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Putin was said to have received a situation report from Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov , who also commands Russian invasion troops in Ukraine.

"Other conversations took place with representatives of the senior leadership of the Ministry of Defense," the Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov , told Russian media.

The Russian dictator's reported visit to Rostov followed his trip to the city of Perm near the Ural Mountains. He has recently returned from China, where the Russian leader took part in the Belt and Road Forum.

Putin previously visited the Rostov headquarters, which commands the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on Aug. 19 to "project his authority" after the city was briefly captured during Wagner Group's rebellion earlier in the summer, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported.

