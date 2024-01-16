Russian media share fake video claiming Ukrainian military enlistment office employee was shot

"Video shared by Russian media claiming that a military enlistment office employee was shot is a fake. Ukraine's National Police." Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian propaganda media are sharing a video that they claim shows a Ukrainian military enlistment office employee being shot. Ukraine’s National Police has confirmed the video is fake.

Source: press service for the National Police of Ukraine (NPU)

Details: The National Police said Russian media were sharing a two-second video that the Russians described as "the moment a military enlistment office employee was shot", allegedly while serving summonses.

Russian media were claiming that Ukraine’s National Police was first to share this video.

Criminal Analysis Unit’s preliminary review found that the following details suggest that the video was fake:

the footage does not show features typically seen during a firearms shot;

the inscriptions on the vest of the person depicted are illegible, probably written in foreign letters, while military enlistment office employees wear camouflage and do not wear reflective vests when performing their duties;

the watermark on the video is a fake NPU watermark and does not correspond to the one used in official NPU videos.

The NPU also said it didn't receive any reports that a military enlistment employee had been killed or injured.

Quote from the NPU: "The enemy continues to carry out its defamation campaign aimed at inciting hatred among Ukrainian people through sharing disinformation.

We are urging [everyone] not to share information shared by Russian media and to only trust official sources!"

Support UP or become our patron!