Russian Media: ‘Traitors’ Like Alexei Navalny Deserve Death

A significant British vaccine milestone has been hit. The UK has offered Covid vaccines to all care home residents and nine in 10 people over 80 have had their first jab. For the EU, however, recent days have seen the bloc engage in ongoing rows with suppliers and threaten to block exports of the Pfizer vaccine. As the vaccine blame game continues to escalate, Ursula von der Leyen has claimed that Boris Johnson previously assured her that the EU could get vaccines from UK factories. With Britain expected to give Ireland priority in any vaccine sharing, the row over supplies shows no sign of abating. Should the UK do more to support Europe in the race to vaccinate against Covid? Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article. 'Instead of threatening AstraZeneca the EU should work with them' @Jay Harper "The EU bullies just never learn. This is their fault, so they should be dealing with that and not threatening others. "Instead of threatening AstraZeneca the EU should work with them." 'Stamping your foot simply makes your foot hurt' @anne miles: "The EU stuffs up – who'd have thought it? – and their 'solution' is to attack a country that organised itself, bought vaccines early and even invested in a vaccine company. Why don't they stop prancing about in fury and concentrate on catching up with the UK and putting all their energy into making their populations safe? "Stamping your foot simply makes your foot hurt and nothing else changes." 'The world is looking on aghast' @Peter Wookey: "Sometimes, historical events unfold so rapidly that it is difficult to immediately take-in the magnitude of their significance. It was extraordinary enough for the EU, just four weeks into the Northern Ireland Protocol, to trigger its suspension in order to impose a hard border, but to do so for the sole reason to prevent the people of Northern Ireland from getting a life saving vaccine is simply mind-blowing. "And it gets worse. Those vaccines were ordered and paid for, perfectly legitimately, by the people of Northern Ireland from the US company Pfizer. "So the EU Commission drove a coach and horses through the Good Friday Agreement in order to divert the life-saving vaccines that the people of Northern Ireland had legitimately purchased. "It is nothing short of unbelievable. The world is looking on aghast and the reputation of the EU has been left in tatters." 'Only when our vulnerable are protected should we share vaccines' @Ed Martin: "What we are achieving in terms of the vaccine rollout in this country is great. But, before we give jabs away, just bear in mind that many of those vaccinated have only received their first dose, meaning 14 million vulnerable will need a second dose. "It will be well into March before all our vulnerable are protected and only then should we think of sharing vaccines. Meanwhile, the EU is showing itself to be a gangster racket." 'It's only going to get worse for the EU' @Alan Sheepbridge: "Like a cyclist pulling away on the downhill section, while the rider behind is still reaching the summit, it's only going to get worse for the EU. "Once the UK vaccinates the more complex and vulnerable, it will be 'form an orderly queue at your nearest venue' time. We could be doing millions of jabs each day. "In comparison, France vaccinated under 100,000 people in the last 24 hours." 'The UK government must not prolong our misery' @Andrew Babb: "Vaccines must not be sent abroad while there are still restrictions in the UK. The government has built up vaccines as our way out of this mess, they must not prolong the misery." 'What will threatening legal action against vaccine suppliers achieve?' @Steven Sharp: "Good grief. What on earth will threatening legal action against vaccine suppliers achieve? Especially ones selling them at cost. "This EU blame-shifting is an unedifying spectacle." 'Showing generosity will infuriate the EU even more' @JOHN JACKSON: "There is no point in the UK showing generosity, we won't be thanked for it. Indeed, it will have the opposite effect in infuriating the EU even more and encourage them to throw more toys out of the pram." 'The UK has not put all of our eggs in one basket' @L Cawley "How many other vaccines from other companies has the EU ordered? We have not put all of our eggs in one basket. They have stuffed up badly and are blaming everyone except themselves." 'Last week is a foretaste of what is to come' @cameron munro "The action is just beginning. I suspect last week is a foretaste of what is to come. "As the gap between the vaccine efforts of the UK and the US in comparison to the EU widens, the EU's anger will grow. As we know, the Germans and the French will do anything to save the EU project. They will double down on attacks on AstraZeneca. "We already have a effective blockade of the UK by the EU. We could yet see a trade war. It could be a good excuse for the UK to ditch the Brexit deal including the Northern Ireland Protocol and implement WTO rules. What is there to lose?" 'The EU may be faced with another year of lockdowns' @Who Cares: "So far, in fairness, the EU has held down the virus, helped in part I am sure by having nothing close to the population density we have. Looking closer though, it is possible to see that in a very short while UK cases will go through the floor as the vaccines kick in. "Meanwhile, the EU are so far behind on their vaccine programme that they are going to be faced with another year of lockdowns to keep the lid on it all before there is any hope of having enough of their population vaccinated, assuming even they can. I suspect you can only keep the cap on so long before human nature and the spread of more virulent variations causes a major crisis." 'Macron told his people that Britain would quickly fall behind after Brexit' @Dean Jukes "A faster vaccine program equals a faster economic recovery. "Macron spent the last few years telling his people that Britain would quickly fall behind after Brexit, that’s going to be a tough sell when his election arrives in a few months." 'You can't appease a bully' @Adam Ryan: "This kind of response makes it hard to understand why the government would want to help the EU in any way. You can't appease a bully and any attempt to do so reinforces their behaviour. "It's not been long since the EU were completely rebuked for overstepping the mark and now they're on the offensive again." Now it's your turn. Should the UK share vaccines with other countries? Tell us in the comments section below