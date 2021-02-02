Russian Media: ‘Traitors’ Like Alexei Navalny Deserve Death

Julia Davis
Updated
ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images
ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Alexei Navalny, the main rival of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was poisoned with a deadly nerve agent last summer—allegedly by the FSB—was sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in prison (subtracting time served under house arrest from the total prison term of 3 years 6 months imposed by the court) over trumped-up charges by Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service.

Russian authorities alleged that by receiving medical treatment in Germany after being poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, Navalny violated the terms of a suspended sentence in a contrived embezzlement case in 2014. Navalny's suspended sentence ended in June 2018 and his probation period concluded on December 30, 2020. Nonetheless, the charging officials faulted Navalny for not returning to Russia immediately upon coming out of a coma, even though his medical treatment continued for months thereafter. Navalny returned to the country in mid-January and was immediately placed under arrest.

Appearing in court on Tuesday, Navalny pointed out that Putin himself knew where he was, having boasted about allowing the opposition activist to travel to Germany for medical treatment. Navalny’s attorney, Vadim Kobzev, told the court: “The whole country, the whole world knew where he was.” The New Times, an independent Russian weekly news magazine, aptly summed up the situation: Navalny is on trial simply for surviving the poisoning. Speaking in court during Tuesday’s hearing, Navalny outlined the true meaning of the proceedings: “They’re imprisoning one person in order to scare millions of others.”

More than 3,200 Arrested in Russian Pro-Navalny Protests

If you ask Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the state-funded network RT that passes for news in the United States, prison is not a harsh enough punishment. Simonyan explained her shocking views during Monday’s broadcast of The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev on Russian state TV channel Rossiya-1. “I’m proud of my Motherland,” she exclaimed and argued that those who attempt to undermine the regime must be harshly dealt with and immediately imprisoned. Simonyan described Navalny as “a traitor of the Motherland.”

She added: “We don’t know who poisoned the Skripals [Sergei and Yulia] or [Alexander] Litvinenko, we don’t know whether Russia did this or not. But let me say something savage and unpopular. Who were Skripal and Litvinenko? Traitors of the Motherland... And what large country would allow the traitors of the Motherland to walk around without punishment?” Simonyan concluded: “I’ll tell you a scary thing: if I found out and received the evidence that [the poisonings] were the handiwork of intelligence services against the agents of other intelligence services, I wouldn’t mind that a bit.”

The Skripals and Litvinenko were poisoned, allegedly by agents of the Russian state, in Britain. The former survived their poisonings while Litnivenko died in 2006 from radiation sickness.

During the same show, the host Vladimir Soloviev and various panelists referred to Alexei Navalny as “a traitor” and baselessly accused him of working for Western intelligence agencies. The inescapable conclusion is that the Kremlin’s mouthpieces are laying the groundwork for justifying the fate that they believe awaits Navalny, however horrific it may be.

Team Biden Weighs Fresh Sanctions on Russia for Poisoning and Jailing Navalny

Navalny’s biggest crime in the eyes of the Kremlin is symbolizing the idea that the people can choose a leader besides Putin, or to even have an option to decide for themselves. Russia’s fearless opposition leader inspired multiple demonstrations against government corruption, which led to massive turnouts across Russia and ended with the arrests of an unprecedented 5,000 people, including 82 journalists. Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov rejected White House calls for Navalny’s release and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s condemnation of a violent crackdown by Russian authorities against peaceful protesters. “As to the statements made by U.S. representatives on the unlawful demonstrations in our country, I repeat that we are not ready to accept and listen to such statements of the Americans and will not do so,” Peskov stressed.

Appearing on The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev, Dmitry Kulikov, member of a club of experts organized by the state TV network Russia Today, deciphered Peskov’s message as he understood it. Kulikov explained that Peskov was diplomatically telling Blinken: “Get the hell out of here, we couldn’t care less about anything you have to say about this. We will pay no attention to you anymore.” Gone are the days when experts on Russian state television adoringly recounted the signs of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s apparent subservience to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In contrast to calling Trump “ours” and lovingly referring to him as “Trumpushka,” Russian state media personalities exhibit open hostility towards the newly elected U.S. President Joe Biden and his administration.

Russian state media accused Western countries, including the United States, of fomenting another “color revolution” in Russia—the prospect that clearly unnerved the Kremlin. Speaking to students in a televised exchange, Putin recounted various events in Russian history, such as the revolution of 1917 and the fall of the Soviet Union and cautioned against “destabilizing society and the government,” which he said could make things go from bad to worse. Drawing the parallels to the revolution of 1917, Russian state television show Vesti Nedeli warned the viewers that revolutions inevitably end in "blood, bitterness and poverty."

Margarita Simonyan described the U.S. State Department’s commentary about the Russian protests as “the funniest thing.” She ludicrously described Russia as “the most liberal country” out of all civilized nations. “We need to be harsher,” the head of RT argued, as she called on “brothers” in Russian law enforcement to crack down on the unruly protesters. Simonyan scoffed at the demonstrators who dared to chant about the power of the people and retorted with a view undoubtedly shared by the Kremlin: “No, that’s nonsense. You’re not the power here.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • House impeachment brief contains a whole section dedicated to its Republican support

    House Democrats are adding a new element to their second impeachment case against former President Donald Trump: Republicans. The House's impeachment managers, all Democrats, released their impeachment trial brief on Tuesday deeming Trump "singularly responsible" for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. And to capitalize on the support of 10 Republicans who voted with every Democrat to charge Trump, the managers included a whole section dedicated to how the article of impeachment was approved "with bipartisan support." The section of the trial brief emphasizes the speed with which House members took up impeachment after the riot, specifying that "five days after the assault on the Capitol, an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was introduced in the House," and that it was approved two days later. "The House acted with urgency because President Trump's rhetoric and conduct before, during, and after the riot made clear that he was a menace to the nation’s security and democratic system," the brief argues. To solidify their point, the impeachment managers quoted statements from Republicans who voted to charge Trump. Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), for example, noted in a statement that "it cannot be ignored that President Trump encouraged this insurrection." Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) stated that even after the riot, where five people were killed and many more injured, Trump "has not addressed the nation to ask for calm." And House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) simply said that "there has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution." Trump's trial begins in the Senate next week. It's still unclear if any Senate Republicans will vote for his impeachment, making it unlikely that Democrats will get the 67 votes they need for conviction. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Biden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department.

  • Russian prosecutors back request to imprison Navalny as his wife fined for taking part in protests

    Russian state prosecutors on Monday said they would back an effort to jail opposition politician Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years at a court hearing taking place on Tuesday despite international condemnation. After a second weekend of nationwide protests in support of Mr Navalny, a court is expected to rule on whether to convert a previous suspended sentence on fraud charges into a custodial one. On Sunday, thousands of people took the streets for the second straight weekend, with police estimated to have detained more than 5,300 people nationwide. The protests are seen as a growing problem for Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, who is the country's longest serving leader since Josef Stalin. More protests have been organised for Tuesday. Mr Navalny faces a prison term for alleged probation violations from a 2014 money-laundering conviction which is widely seen as politically motivated.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Biden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Report: 2 FBI agents dead, 3 injured after attempting to serve warrant in Florida

    Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • Sorry not sorry: Ursula von der Leyen refuses to resign over AstraZeneca vaccine row

    Ursula von der Leyen has refused to apologise for the coronavirus vaccines row that led to Brussels threatening a hard border on the island of Ireland and demanded she only be judged in three years' time when her term of office is over. The under-fire European Commission president made clear she would not quit over the fiasco and defended the slow pace of the EU’s vaccination rollout compared with Britain, insisting it was “safer”, in newspaper interviews aimed at quelling growing criticism of her across the bloc. Mrs von der Leyen, whose time as Germany’s defence minister was dogged by failure, was asked how things had gone so badly wrong a week after her commission attacked AstraZeneca for failing to fulfil vaccine orders. "People are very stressed by the ongoing corona pandemic. I fully understand that anger and emotions," she said. “In politics there are always ups and downs and even more so in times of crisis, but what matters is the final assessment." "Let's wait until the end of the term to see the successes and mistakes and then we will take stock," Mrs von der Leyen, whose five-year term finishes at the end of 2024, added. Mrs von der Leyen will face MEPs from pro-EU European Parliament parties in behind closed meetings about the affair this evening. While Britain used emergency procedures to grant market approval to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and signed a contract with the company three months before Brussels, the EU used a slower process overseen by the European Medicines Agency. “The commission and the member states agreed not to compromise on the safety and efficacy requirements linked to the authorisation of a vaccine,” Mrs von der Leyen said. "We make mistakes every day. We learn every day. That corona pandemic is like a rollercoaster. But I am convinced that we can only get out of this pandemic together. “If every member state had entered the market for itself, the EU would not have had five of the six successful vaccines available now." The commission launched an unprecedented attack on Astrazeneca last week after the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company said it could only supply a quarter of the jabs it had aimed for in the first quarter of the year. Brussels accused AstraZeneca of breaching its contract and, amid suspicions it had supplied EU vaccine stock to the UK, launched plans to force all EU vaccine manufacturers to ask for permission before exporting jabs out of the bloc.

  • West Virginia's GOP governor supports big pandemic relief bill: 'If we throw away some money, so what?'

    West Virginia's Republican governor and Democratic senator are on two different sides of the pandemic relief debate — but not necessarily the sides you'd expect. Gov. Jim Justice (R) spent the past four years as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, and leads a state that voted for Republicans two to one in its 2020 statewide elections. But in a Monday interview with CNN, Justice not only recommitted to working with President Biden; he voiced support for a position even Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) won't take. While Justice would like senators on both sides of the aisle to come together on COVID-19 relief, he indicated support for Biden's $1.9 trillion bill over Republicans' more conservative option. It's not worth "trying to be ... fiscally conservative at this point in time," Justice told CNN's Poppy Harlow, saying that "if we actually throw away some money right now, so what? We have really got to move and get people taken care of." **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: “Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Manchin has meanwhile called for a more targeted relief bill that only extends stimulus checks to Americans who aren't getting paychecks. Montana Sen. Jon Tester (D) also made it clear Sunday that he supports the Democrats' bill. Montana voted for Trump over Biden by about 16 points in November, and also declined to elect former Gov. Steve Bullock (D) to replace its Republican senator. But despite his precarious position, Tester affirmed he doesn't think $1.9 trillion is "too much money" right now. Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) on the coming COVID relief bill vote: "I don't think $1.9 trillion, even though it is a boatload of money, is too much money. I think now is not the time to starve the economy ..." pic.twitter.com/XGyNOdUehk — The Recount (@therecount) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'Biden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Republicans who accept election process ‘weak’ in spat with Mitch McConnell

    A few old remarks by Ms Greene, including one where she suggested that school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, resurfaced last week

  • Three officers suspended after police pepper spray 9-year-old girl in Rochester, N.Y.

    "This isn't how the police should treat anyone, let alone a 9-year-old girl," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in the wake of the incident.

  • Japan concerned over EU COVID-19 vaccine supply uncertainty

    Japan is concerned about delays in the distribution of European-made coronavirus vaccines, an official said Tuesday, as the country struggles to obtain enough doses to allow it to host the Olympics this summer. Taro Kono, the Cabinet minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccines, said the EU's lack of clarity in its supply schedule is affecting Japan's preparations. “Our vaccine supply schedule has not been finalized even now,” Kono said.

  • Telegraph readers on the EU vaccine shortage: 'Only share vaccines when our vulnerable are protected'

    A significant British vaccine milestone has been hit. The UK has offered Covid vaccines to all care home residents and nine in 10 people over 80 have had their first jab. For the EU, however, recent days have seen the bloc engage in ongoing rows with suppliers and threaten to block exports of the Pfizer vaccine. As the vaccine blame game continues to escalate, Ursula von der Leyen has claimed that Boris Johnson previously assured her that the EU could get vaccines from UK factories. With Britain expected to give Ireland priority in any vaccine sharing, the row over supplies shows no sign of abating. Should the UK do more to support Europe in the race to vaccinate against Covid? Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article. 'Instead of threatening AstraZeneca the EU should work with them' @Jay Harper "The EU bullies just never learn. This is their fault, so they should be dealing with that and not threatening others. "Instead of threatening AstraZeneca the EU should work with them." 'Stamping your foot simply makes your foot hurt' @anne miles: "The EU stuffs up – who'd have thought it? – and their 'solution' is to attack a country that organised itself, bought vaccines early and even invested in a vaccine company. Why don't they stop prancing about in fury and concentrate on catching up with the UK and putting all their energy into making their populations safe? "Stamping your foot simply makes your foot hurt and nothing else changes." 'The world is looking on aghast' @Peter Wookey: "Sometimes, historical events unfold so rapidly that it is difficult to immediately take-in the magnitude of their significance. It was extraordinary enough for the EU, just four weeks into the Northern Ireland Protocol, to trigger its suspension in order to impose a hard border, but to do so for the sole reason to prevent the people of Northern Ireland from getting a life saving vaccine is simply mind-blowing. "And it gets worse. Those vaccines were ordered and paid for, perfectly legitimately, by the people of Northern Ireland from the US company Pfizer. "So the EU Commission drove a coach and horses through the Good Friday Agreement in order to divert the life-saving vaccines that the people of Northern Ireland had legitimately purchased. "It is nothing short of unbelievable. The world is looking on aghast and the reputation of the EU has been left in tatters." 'Only when our vulnerable are protected should we share vaccines' @Ed Martin: "What we are achieving in terms of the vaccine rollout in this country is great. But, before we give jabs away, just bear in mind that many of those vaccinated have only received their first dose, meaning 14 million vulnerable will need a second dose. "It will be well into March before all our vulnerable are protected and only then should we think of sharing vaccines. Meanwhile, the EU is showing itself to be a gangster racket." 'It's only going to get worse for the EU' @Alan Sheepbridge: "Like a cyclist pulling away on the downhill section, while the rider behind is still reaching the summit, it's only going to get worse for the EU. "Once the UK vaccinates the more complex and vulnerable, it will be 'form an orderly queue at your nearest venue' time. We could be doing millions of jabs each day. "In comparison, France vaccinated under 100,000 people in the last 24 hours." 'The UK government must not prolong our misery' @Andrew Babb: "Vaccines must not be sent abroad while there are still restrictions in the UK. The government has built up vaccines as our way out of this mess, they must not prolong the misery." 'What will threatening legal action against vaccine suppliers achieve?' @Steven Sharp: "Good grief. What on earth will threatening legal action against vaccine suppliers achieve? Especially ones selling them at cost. "This EU blame-shifting is an unedifying spectacle." 'Showing generosity will infuriate the EU even more' @JOHN JACKSON: "There is no point in the UK showing generosity, we won't be thanked for it. Indeed, it will have the opposite effect in infuriating the EU even more and encourage them to throw more toys out of the pram." 'The UK has not put all of our eggs in one basket' @L Cawley "How many other vaccines from other companies has the EU ordered? We have not put all of our eggs in one basket. They have stuffed up badly and are blaming everyone except themselves." 'Last week is a foretaste of what is to come' @cameron munro "The action is just beginning. I suspect last week is a foretaste of what is to come. "As the gap between the vaccine efforts of the UK and the US in comparison to the EU widens, the EU's anger will grow. As we know, the Germans and the French will do anything to save the EU project. They will double down on attacks on AstraZeneca. "We already have a effective blockade of the UK by the EU. We could yet see a trade war. It could be a good excuse for the UK to ditch the Brexit deal including the Northern Ireland Protocol and implement WTO rules. What is there to lose?" 'The EU may be faced with another year of lockdowns' @Who Cares: "So far, in fairness, the EU has held down the virus, helped in part I am sure by having nothing close to the population density we have. Looking closer though, it is possible to see that in a very short while UK cases will go through the floor as the vaccines kick in. "Meanwhile, the EU are so far behind on their vaccine programme that they are going to be faced with another year of lockdowns to keep the lid on it all before there is any hope of having enough of their population vaccinated, assuming even they can. I suspect you can only keep the cap on so long before human nature and the spread of more virulent variations causes a major crisis." 'Macron told his people that Britain would quickly fall behind after Brexit' @Dean Jukes "A faster vaccine program equals a faster economic recovery. "Macron spent the last few years telling his people that Britain would quickly fall behind after Brexit, that’s going to be a tough sell when his election arrives in a few months." 'You can't appease a bully' @Adam Ryan: "This kind of response makes it hard to understand why the government would want to help the EU in any way. You can't appease a bully and any attempt to do so reinforces their behaviour. "It's not been long since the EU were completely rebuked for overstepping the mark and now they're on the offensive again." Now it's your turn. Should the UK share vaccines with other countries? Tell us in the comments section below

  • White House allies secretly wrote the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesBiden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnellMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to mend relations

    China's top diplomat called on Tuesday for Beijing and Washington to put relations back on a predictable and constructive path, saying the United States should stop meddling in China's internal affairs, like Hong Kong and Tibet. Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, is the highest ranking Chinese leader to speak on China-U.S. relations since President Joe Biden took office. Under the Trump administration, U.S. relations with China plunged to their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1979, as both sides clashed over issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

  • A woman charged in the Capitol riot asked the judge for permission to leave the US for a vacation in Mexico

    Jenny Cudd's lawyers said she had "planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees" in Riviera Maya, Mexico.