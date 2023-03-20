Russian media: Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for meeting with Putin

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on March 20 that Chinese President Xi Jinping had arrived in Moscow and would be meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at 3:30 p.m. Kyiv time.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the main topic of discussion will be the war in Ukraine, as well as China's so-called peace plan.

Russia has been hoping to obtain weapons and high-tech equipment from China to boost its war effort.

In an article published in Russian state media and quoted by CNN, Jinping also positioned China as having a vital role to play as a mediator given that China and Russia had "cemented political mutual trust and fostered a new model of major-country relations."

There is also speculation that the Chinese president will have a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky following his two-day visit in Moscow.

China released its 12-point plan on the one-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion. It calls on all parties to respect the sovereignty of all nations, safeguard nuclear facilities, facilitate grain exports, and protect civilians and prisoners of war.

However, the statement also urged abandoning “the Cold War mentality” and “stopping unilateral sanctions,” rhetoric frequently used by Beijing to criticize the West’s response to Russia’s war.

The plan was met with criticism from many of Ukraine's western allies. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Feb. 25 that there was no clear demand for the full withdrawal of Russian troops and cautioned against "dictated peace Russian-style."

China has so far failed to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories.





