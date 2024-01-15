Russian medics from Karelia come to occupied areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has stated that medics from the Republic of Karelia have arrived in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Due to the lack of personnel at the TOT, the occupiers continue to bring in medical teams from the Russian Federation. This happens on a rotational basis."

"Even when providing emergency aid, preference is given to Russians.

Because of this, the situation in the temporarily occupied regions is critical. Aggravation of the epidemiological situation and the humanitarian crisis is obvious. Mortality among the civilian population is increasing significantly."

Details: The NRC noted that medical teams from the Republic of Karelia are currently working in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including anesthesiologists, an oncologist surgeon, ultrasound doctors and therapists.

The NRC added that, at the same time, the quality and availability of medical services for the local population remain at a critically low level.

Support UP or become our patron!