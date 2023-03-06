Russian resorting to 60-year-old battle tanks; Kremlin military split widens: Live Ukraine updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
The Russian military is responding to heavy armored vehicle losses by deploying 60-year-old battle tanks, the British Defense Ministry said Monday.

Even units of Russia's premier tank force, the 1st Guards Tank Army, may be reequipped with the "vintage" T-62s to replace more modern tanks that have been destroyed in the war, the ministry said in its latest assessment of the conflict. Since last summer, about 800 T-62s have been taken from storage, some getting upgraded sighting systems to improve their effectiveness at night, the assessment says.

Russian BTR-50 armored personnel carriers, first fielded in 1954, also are now being deployed in Ukraine, the assessment says.

"Both these vintage vehicle types will present many vulnerabilities on the modern battlefield, including the absence of modern explosive reactive armor," the assessment says.

UKRAINE MILITARY AIDS CIVILIANS FLEEING BAKHMUT: Is Russia running out of ammo? March 5 recap

Developments:

►Russian forces attacked central and eastern regions of Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed drones, Ukraine Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainian media. Of 15 drones Russia launched, 13 were shot down.

►Ukraine's prosecutor general’s office says 464 Ukrainian children have died and 931 have been injured in Russian attacks on civilians since the war began.

►Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Mariupol and toured some of the city’s rebuilt infrastructure in an apparent attempt to cement the Russian hold in the areas it has occupied and annexed.

►Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk beat Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 at the ATX Open final Sunday in Texas. During the trophy ceremony, Kostyuk dedicated her award to the Ukrainian people.

Russia bans global anti-corruption group

The Russian government tightened its crackdown against criticism Monday by branding the global anti-corruption group Transparency International as “undesirable,” effectively banning it from operating in the country. The Berlin-based group is best known for an annual index ranking countries, including Russia, on their degree of corruption.

The 2022 rankings, the most recent, place the U.S. as the 24th least corrupt of 180 countries. Ukraine was tied at number 116; Russia ranked 137th. Denmark was found to be the least corrupt and Somalia was the most corrupt.

Ukraine vows to defend Bakhmut as Russian attacks intensify

Ukraine's military leaders remain committed to defending Bakhmut despite the immense firepower Russian forces have rained down on the Donetsk region city for months, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

Ukraine’s army chief, Valery Zaluzhny, and regional commander Oleksandr Syrskyi "spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said.

Military strategists have questioned why Russia has been so determined to seize the city, given the heavy casualties and apparently modest military value. Ukraine authorities previously had considered a tactical retreat, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin endorsed Bakhmut's defense Monday, saying Bakhmut's value was more symbolic than strategic.

Russian shells again targeted the city and nearby villages Monday as Moscow made an apparent bid to crush Bakhmut’s heroic, monthslong resistance, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

“Civilians are fleeing the region to escape Russian shelling continuing round the clock as additional Russian troops and weapons are being deployed there," he said.

'Red tape or treason': Split between mercenaries, Kremlin grows

The clash between the Russian military and the private mercenary group that has been the point of the Kremlin spear in Ukraine's Donbas region intensified Monday as the Wagner group owner again accused Russian leaders of withholding ammunition.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticized top military leaders for moving slowly to deliver the promised ammunition, questioning whether the delay was caused “by red tape or treason.” And Prigozhin complained in a VK social media post that his team was punished after writing a letter to a Russian commander seeking more ammunition.

"On March 6, at 8 o'clock in the morning, my representative at the headquarters had his pass canceled and was denied access to the group's headquarters," Prigozhin wrote.

Prigozhin's complaint comes two weeks after he accused the Russian military of “direct resistance” in an attempt to destroy Wagner – and accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov of treason.

A Ukrainian soldier sits in a trench near Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on March 5.
Nuclear chief warns of 'urgent need' to protect plant from fighting

Intensified fighting and stressful working conditions at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant threaten to compromise safety and security at the plant, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi warned Monday. The agency team at the site of Europe's largest nuclear plant has reported increasing military action nearby, he said, adding that there has been "open discussion" about offensives and counteroffensives in the area.

The situation underscores the "urgent need" to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone at the site. Grossi told the agency's board of governors he is conducting talks with both sides aimed at obtaining such protection.

"My simple question is: Are we waiting for a nuclear emergency before we react?" he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

    After suffering huge equipment losses, Russia is redeploying to Ukraine mothballed tanks and infantry vehicles that are not suited for the modern battlefield, UK Military Intelligence reported on Twitter on March 6.

    The Russian military has continued to respond to heavy armoured vehicle losses by deploying vintage equipment that presents many vulnerabilities on the modern battlefield. Source: European Pravda; UK Defence Intelligence on Twitter Details: The Russian military has continued, in particular, to deploy 60-year-old T-62 main battle tanks (MBT).

    Ukrainian authorities have vowed to keep holding Bakhmut even as Russian forces continued to encroach on the devastated eastern Ukrainian city that they have sought to capture for six months at the cost of thousands of lives. (March 6)

    A Ministry of Defence intellgence update said Russia had taken 800 T-62 main battle tanks (MBTs), first introduced in 1961, out of storage ‘to make up for previous losses’

    Russian shelling destroyed homes and killed one person in northern Ukraine's Kharkiv province, the region's governor said Sunday, while fighting raged in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut. Two civilians were killed over the past day in Bakhmut, Donetsk province Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Russian forces have spent months trying to capture the city as part of their offensive in eastern Ukraine, and the area has seen some of the bloodiest ground fighting of the war.

    The intensification of fighting on the front line in recent days is likely the result of Russian commanders' orders to continue the mostly infantry offensive with minimal artillery support due to the lack of shells, reports the UK Defense Intelligence in its update on March 5.

    The situation around Bakhmut is complicated, but there is nothing new here.

    Ukraine’s top army commanders still support the continued defense of the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, which has been under assault by Russian forces for more than half a year, the press service of the President’s Office reported on March 6.

    Ukraine air, missile and artillery forces carried out a number of effective strikes on the Russian positions over the past day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in its morning update on Facebook on March 6.

    The GOP's fractures were put into sharp relief at this year's Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC), with Republican strategists and activists simultaneously mourning and praising the transformation of a once-seminal event. Party operatives who spoke to ABC News lamented the makeover of the annual conservative event from a headquarters for broad debate into a confab seemingly hostile to ideas that deviate from former President Donald Trump's "America First" populism. "It is a broad cross section, but that's kind of a bad thing, you almost don't want that," Joe Walters, a 24-year-old attendee from Westchester County, N.Y., said, claiming that the "establishment" had "turned its talking points into something that sounds more Trumpian."

    Ukrainian military leaders are determined to hold onto Bakhmut, Kyiv officials said Monday, even as Russian forces continued to encroach on the devastated eastern Ukrainian city that they have sought to capture for six months at the cost of thousands of lives. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said he chaired a meeting with military officials during which the country’s top brass advocated strengthening Ukrainian positions there. Intense Russian shelling targeted the Donetsk region city and nearby villages as Moscow deployed more resources there in an apparent bid to finish off Bakhmut’s resistance, according to local officials.

    Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) were crashing 41.7% lower as of 11:29 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge decline came after the company announced preliminary top-line results from a phase 2a clinical study evaluating zunsemetinib (ATI-450) in treating moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a painful chronic skin condition. Aclaris reported that the study didn't meet its primary efficacy endpoint of improvement in inflammatory nodule/abscess count compared to placebo.

    (Bloomberg) -- As NATO allies make a show of unity in support of Ukraine, a rift between Germany and Poland risks undermining a joint effort to supply Kyiv’s forces. Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieQuarreling i

    "No, I’m sorry you don’t count,” a mom of one of the victorious teammates wrote.

    Greenhouse gas emissions from the way humans consume food could add nearly 1 degree of warming to the Earth’s climate by 2100, according to a new study. Continuing the dietary patterns of today will push the planet past the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit of warming sought under the Paris climate agreement to avoid the worst effects of climate change, according to the study published Monday in Nature Climate Change, and will approach the agreement's limit of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

    There is a growing since of excitement in Sacramento as the Kings close in on what could be their first playoff appearance since 2006.

    If North Carolina had beaten Duke, its NCAA chances would have been very good. Now? UNC is in deep trouble. #USC benefits.

    The border district of Khomutovka in Russia's Kursk Oblast has been attacked, regional governor Roman Starovoyt wrote on Telegram on March 6.

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's science and technology policies should aim to build its strength and self-reliance, while the role of the government in pooling resources for key technological breakthroughs needed to be leveraged better, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday. The nation effectively countered external attempts to suppress and contain China’s development over the past five years by promoting development of the real economy through innovation and fostering new drivers of growth, Li said, without naming any countries.

    Iran's supreme leader said Monday that if a series of suspected poisonings at girls' schools are proven to be deliberate the culprits should be sentenced to death for committing an “unforgivable crime.” It was the first time Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state, has spoken publicly about the suspected poisonings, which began late last year and have sickened hundreds of children. Unlike neighboring Afghanistan, Iran has no history of religious extremists targeting women's education.