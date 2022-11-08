Russian mercenary fighting against Ukraine dies in Kostroma nightclub fire

22
·1 min read
The supposed mercenary, Alexander Rednikov
The supposed mercenary, Alexander Rednikov

Read also: SBU neutralizes Russian mercenary squads in Kharkiv Oblast

The supposed mercenary, Alexander Rednikov, has an entry in the volunteer Myrotvroets database, which catalogues ‘enemies of Ukraine.’

Read also: Russia’s Wagner mercenary company recruiting prisoners with HIV and hepatitis C, Ukrainian intelligence says

Rednikov reportedly came to Kostoma after he had sustained injuries, though where he had received those injuries was not revealed by the Russian media, or Kazansky.

The fire was allegedly started by another alleged mercenary returning from the full-scale war against Ukraine, Stanislav Iokin. Russian law enforcement authorities say that Iokin started the fire while he was drunk by firing a flare gun at the dance floor. At least 15 other people are believed to have been killed in the incident.

Read also: Maxar shows fortifications of Russia’s Wagner mercenary company near Hirske in Luhansk Oblast

Commenting on the blaze, Kazansky wrote “…the feeling when you wanted to get to Kyiv to fight against Banderivtsi (a Russian slur against Ukrainians - ed.) but instead are burned down by a drunken Russian soldier in Kostroma.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Chechen unit reinforces Russian grouping in Kherson Oblast, says General Staff

    The Russian occupation grouping in the area of Novosofiyivka in Kherson Oblast has been reinforced by a unit from Chechnya, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Nov. 8.

  • Second Mriya aircraft is being built at secret facility and is one third of the way complete

    The Antonov State Enterprise is building a second An-225 Mriya aircraft after the first one was destroyed by Russian occupiers during the offensive in Kyiv Oblast in February. Source: Acting General Director of Antonov, Yevhen Havrylov, in Leipzig, speaking to Bild, a German newspaper.

  • Russia opposes peace talks and continues to escalate war in Ukraine, says US official

    Ukraine is correct when it asserts that the Russian government, ruled by the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin, has no interest in negotiations in accordance with the UN Charter’s principles and international law, and is continuing to escalate the war in Ukraine, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing on Nov. 7.

  • In Kharkiv Oblast, a deminer was blown up by mine; he needs help

    On 7 November, during mine clearance of the territory in the Kharkiv Oblast, a deminer was blown up; he is in hospital and needs help. Source: Press service of the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response Quote: "While performing mine clearance on the territory of Kharkiv Oblast, an explosion occurred, as a result of which our colleague, head of the bomb disposal department, a lieutenant of the Civil Protection Service, Serhii Molchanov, was injured.

  • President’s Office asks Macron what there is to negotiate with Putin after French leader calls for talks

    A senior Ukrainian official has asked French President Emmanuel Macron to clarify what would be up for negotiation between Ukraine and Russia to end the war.

  • Analysis-North Korea's missile launches show no scarcity of weapons funding, materials despite sanctions

    North Korea's record year of missile launches has shown its willingness to pour resources into producing and deploying more weapons than ever - and sanctions have done little to hinder their development, analysts say. Last week the country fired more than 80 missiles, including its latest short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) and a new variant of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), by far the North's most launches in such a short period. Although North Korean weapon costs are not known, ICBMs in other countries can cost tens of millions of dollars, and SRBMs such as Russia's Iskander up to $3 million.

  • Ukraine says heavy Russian casualties in Donetsk

    STORY: Ukraine's President said on Monday hundreds of Russian soldiers are dying every day in Donetsk. One of the epicenters of the fighting has been in the town of Avdiivka, where few buildings remain intact. A local commander Maksym Morozov says they have repelled attacks from the Wagner Group - a Russian private militia, and defending the town becomes more of a challenge every day. “The situation is extremely difficult. You can hear it for yourselves. There is constant fighting and combat. We have close combat, machine gun duels, as well as artillery duels. Our positions are constantly being bombarded, but the city is also under fire. Despite our heroic defense, the enemy has a definite advantage in numbers, in terms of soldiers and artillery.” For civilians who remain in Avdiivka, life is difficult. Explosions in the distance, and a ticking clock, are sounds that accompany 71-year-old Valentyna every day in her underground shelter. She says, it’s horrible to live under constant shelling, under the terrifying howl and buzz of shells. In nearby Bakhmut, where fighting has also been fierce, police continued to evacuate residents as shelling knocked out power and heating. In the South, Ukraine accuses Russian soldiers of looting empty homes in Kherson disguising themselves in civilian clothes, while bolstering positions for possible street-to-street fights with Ukrainians. Those claims couldn’t be independently verified. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a, 'special military operation' designed to demilitarize its neighbor. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to grab territory. On Monday, Kyiv said it had seized control of stakes in five strategic enterprises, citing wartime laws, to aid its wartime effort. Those firms include a top engine-maker, energy firms, producers for vehicles and electricity grid parts. Some were controlled by oligarchs whose political power the Ukrainian president has long sought to curb.

  • Tell them it is a trap: Russian media find out how Russian propaganda is preparing for possible retreat from Kherson

    The Kremlin has developed a number of recommendations (manuals) for Russian propagandists, which should prepare the audience for the fact that the Russian Federation may leave Kherson. Source: Russian news website Meduza, which received two so-called documents with recommendations Details: The first manual proposes that the Russian propagandists insist that the Kherson front is very important for the Ukrainian government, and that is why it will send "tens of thousands" of troops to secure victo

  • American volunteer soldier Paul Lee Kim dies in Ukraine

    Paul Lee Kim, an American military volunteer in Ukraine, died while liberating Mykolaiv from the Russian invasion. Born in Houston, Kim was a foreign legionnaire who served for 12 years in the U.S. Army. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, Kim joined the International Legion of Territorial Defense in August amidst the start of Ukraine’s counter-attack and acquired full serviceman status.

  • Russian soldiers say leaders threw them into 'incomprehensible battle' where they lost 300 men and half their equipment

    Russian soldiers who survived battle in Makiivka, in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk, said hundreds of their fellow troops were killed.

  • Russian losses have exceeded 77,000 soldiers

    Ukraine's Armed Forces have killed another 710 Russian occupiers over the past 24 hours; the total losses of the occupiers currently amount to 77,170 killed invaders. Source: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 8 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.

  • Chinese consumers flock to foreign brands on Alibaba platforms, providing a bright spot amid bleak Singles' Day shopping festival

    Chinese consumers, who have curbed spending amid the country's strict Covid-19 controls, are still keen to grab online bargains from trusted foreign brands, providing a rare bright spot in a lacklustre Singles' Day shopping festival this year. The branded stores on Tmall, a key e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group Holding, acquired more than 66 million new "members", a label given to loyal customers, during the pre-sales period starting October 24, according to data released by Alibaba. A total

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received new air defence systems; we are moving towards 100% protection of the sky

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has received new anti-aircraft defence systems that significantly strengthen its air defence. Source: Zelenskyy's evening speech Quote from Zelenskyy: "We also received new systems that significantly strengthen our air defence.

  • Russians stop movement of ship, which could be used to reach left bank of Kherson Oblast

    Kyrylo Stremousov, the Russian-installed puppet governor of Kherson Oblast, said that the last trip of a motor ship that could "evacuate" local residents from the right bank of Kherson Oblast to the left was on 7 November.

  • Most mobilised Russians in Belarus are sick and in frequent conflict with Belarusians

    There is an outbreak of disease amongst Russian conscripts in Belarus, as a result of Russian non-compliance with public health requirements. Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Details: Defence Intelligence reported that units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which mainly consist of so-called partially mobilised citizens, continue to be deployed to the territory of Belarus.

  • Green Bay Packers come home this weekend as Lambeau ticket prices drop, but road games remain pricey

    Packers home ticket prices lose traction, but fans of road opponents excited about their teams, drive prices higher.

  • I do not exclude the possibility of other similar decisions: Zelenskyy explained the nationalisation of five companies

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the transfer of the assets of Joint Stock Motor Sich, Private Joint Stock Zaporizhtransformator, Private Joint Stock AvtoKrAZ, Public Joint Stock Ukrnafta and Public Joint Stock Ukrtatnafta to the state and added that such decisions may be repeated in the future.

  • Zelenskyy: Talks with Russia possible on Ukraine's terms

    Ukraine’s president has hinted at the possibility of peace talks with Russia, a shift from his earlier refusal to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin that came on the eve of crucial elections in the United States. Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the international community late Monday to “force Russia into real peace talks" and listed his usual conditions for dialogue: the return of all of Ukraine's occupied lands, compensation for damage caused by the war and the prosecution of war crimes.

  • Exclusive-China cancelled EU leader's video address at opening of major trade expo - diplomats

    Chinese authorities behind a major trade expo in Shanghai pulled an opening ceremony address by the European Council president that was set to criticise Russia's "illegal war" in Ukraine and call for reduced EU trade dependency on China, diplomats said. The pre-recorded video by Charles Michel was meant to be one of several from world leaders and heads of international organisations, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the opening of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Friday, three European diplomats told Reuters.

  • Ex-School Cop Allegedly Stalked, Shot Her Ex-Boyfriend, A Miami Cop

    A Miami police officer remains in critical condition after allegedly being shot in the head by his estranged former girlfriend, who officials say stalked him prior to pulling the trigger. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, a former high school police officer, was jailed on charges of first-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting of Miami cop Damian Colon, according to the Hialeah Police Department. She also facing charges of aggravated stalking and leaving the scene of an