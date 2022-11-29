Russian mercenary gets assaulted and robbed in Transbaikal Region after coming back from Ukraine

Three residents of the town of Borzya in Transbaikal region have assaulted and robbed a Russian mercenary who has recently returned from the war in Ukraine.

Source: "Tayga.Info" and "Important Stories"

Details: The municipal court in Borzya has announced that the victim served in the army under contract. Local law enforcement officers have disclosed that the 19-year old man, who lives in Amur Oblast, was discharged after finishing his military service.

The mercenary, while staying in Borzya, went to the railroad station with his acquaintance to buy tickets home. The acquaintance offered for him to return (most likely from the station to his home) in a taxi and pointed out a nearby car.

The person behind the wheel introduced himself as a taxi driver and picked up two more men on his way, supposedly as passengers. After that the victim was taken to a cemetery, beaten up and, according to the police, shot from "an unidentified weapon".

The criminals demanded one million rubles (equiv. US$16,436) from the man, but he had only eight thousand rubles (equiv. US$131,49) in his bank account. The mercenary withdrew the money from an ATM and gave it to the attackers, after which they left. The victim needed emergency surgery.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!