Russian military chief's mail hacked

Ukrainian activists from the Cyber Resistance (KiberSprotyv) have hacked the email of Colonel Roman Ershov, Chief of Russian National Guard OMON (Russia's riot police) special unit in Kaluga Oblast, who led the invasion of Ukraine’s town of Prypiat in 2022.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: Further evidence of the participation of Russian riot police units in the invasion of Ukraine was obtained thanks to the hacking.

Ershov held the rank of Lieutenant Colonel as of February 2022 and received the rank of Colonel for his participation in hostilities last year.

Hackers received photo evidence of the riot police invasion in Prypiat and the deployment of personnel in the Chornobyl forests.

Hackers also managed to obtain photos that show the results of the attack launched by Ukraine’s Defence Forces on Russia's riot police.

In addition, hackers obtained various Russian analytical documents, including the analysis of the operation of 9 mm MPL and MPL-1 pistols, the Lebedev pistols. This is a service weapon that the Kalashnikov Concern developed for units of the National Guard. Two years of pistol operation showed they are unfit for effective use.

In Yershov's mail, Cyber Resistance found a report of the Centre for Support of Novorossiya terrorist organisation. The report was called How is Russia losing the war in Donbass? (Novorossiya is a term widely used by pro-Russian separatists, Russian chauvinists, and official Russian authorities concerning southeastern Ukraine – ed.)

In addition, married Yershov keeps explicit content from his mistresses on his iCloud.

