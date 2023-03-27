Russian military commander's car blown up in Mariupol

8
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

A car belonging to one of the military commanders of the Russian invaders was blown up in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol on the morning of 27 March.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote from Mariupol’s Mayor Vadym Boichenko: "The Mariupol resistance has struck in occupied Mariupol, blowing up a car belonging to one of the top military officers. Details later."

Details: It is reported that the explosion occurred at 08:07 in the area of the Bakhchyvandzhy market [Prymorsky district, Budivelnikiv Avenue - ed.].

Preliminary information indicates that a car belonging to one of the commanders of the occupiers exploded.

Background: 

  • Several explosions rocked the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the morning of 27 March. A building seized by the Russians, which housed enemy security forces, has been damaged. Another hit was recorded near the airfield.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

