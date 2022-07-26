Russian military deserting posts, refusing to fight at all levels, says Pentagon

Volunteers and Ukrainian military carry the body of a Russian soldier in Kharkiv, July 4, 2022

"We continue to see increased signs of discipline and morale problems in the Russian army," the military official stated.

Read also: Mosaic of war. Here’s how to better understand the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The official specified that this data had been confirmed to the Pentagon by the Ukrainian side.

"The Ukrainian will continues to be incredibly strong," he added.

Earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine reported that Russian personnel were demoralized.

Read also: MI6 chief explains how Russia uses its manpower reserves

According to their data, the Russian command on some axes is throwing manpower into attacks without armored vehicle support.

Additionally, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s General Staff reports that Russia has lost about 39,700 of its soldiers and more than 11,000 units of equipment.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine