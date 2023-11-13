Russian military exploits civilian aviation in Ukraine conflict – NRC

The Russian government is utilizing civilian aviation to transport conscripts for the war against Ukraine, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported on Nov 12.

One of the airlines involved in this operation is I Fly Airlines, which operates special flights transporting conscripts from Novosibirsk to Rostov, who then proceed directly to Ukraine, the NRC writes.

Reportedly, Russian civilian airlines receive subsidies from the Russian Defense Ministry for these trips – these funds are used to cover substantial losses incurred by sanctions that were applied against these airlines following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the NRC, I Fly Airlines is owned by Alexander Burtin, a co-founder and co-owner of the Russian tourism company Tez Tour.

Earlier, the NRC reported that Russians were sending collaborators from the occupied territories, who are employed in state and local administration, for training in Siberia.

Additionally, the Center stated that civilians in Crimea lack access to medication and hospitals due to the number of injured Russian occupations forces, who are prioritized for treatment..

The NRC reported on Nov. 10 that the Russian government is increasingly more reliant on migrants from Central Asia to backfill manpower shortages in the conflict zone.

