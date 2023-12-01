Russian military humiliated after duped into using a Lancet drone to strike a dummy war jet – video

Russia’s military thought they had won a prize after boasting about destroying a Ukrainian Su-25 jet at the Dolhyntseve airfield in the Kryvyi Rih Oblast.

Problem is – they were duped.

The “jet” was simply a decoy.

A Lancet kamikaze drone recorded the footage of the “devastating” strike that was published by propaganda Telegram channel "Dneprovskiy Rubezh" on Nov. 30

Social media users, however, noticed that many signs in the footage recorded a strike on a dummy.

Even pro-Kremlin publications agree, complaining that "the Lancet is a pricey thing and costs much more than any mock-up."

“This board is lifeless. There are no mufflers, and there is no appropriate clutter around the aircraft. It stands crookedly. The lamp seems unnatural, peeled off too much. There is no fire, no people. In principle, each of these signs could be explained separately. However, all together, it's an overkill," Russians whine.

It is also worth adding that this is far from the first such case, as the Ukrainian Defense Forces regularly fool the enemy's intelligence with various decoys.

