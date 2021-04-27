Russian military intervenes to halt clashes in Syrian city

·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian military police have been deployed to a city in northeastern Syria to halt clashes between Kurdish forces and Syrian government-allied fighters, a Russian officer said Tuesday.

Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, the head of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria, said military police backed by helicopter gunships were sent to Qamishli near the border with Turkey.

He said Russian mediation efforts helped halt the shooting in the city and stabilize the situation. Karpov didn't elaborate on what had caused the tensions or provide further details.

Russia has waged a military campaign in Syria since 2015, helping President Bashar Assad’s government retake control over most of the country after a devastating 10-year conflict.

Qamishli is mainly controlled by the Kurdish forces, although government troops and allied militias have a security presence near the airport and other neighborhoods. Tensions occasionally flare between the Kurdish group, dominant in Syria’s northeast, and the central government in Damascus.

The latest clashes in Qamishli erupted a week ago when Syrian government-allied fighters known as the National Defense Forces attacked a position manned by the Kurdish forces in Qamishli, according to Kurdish reports. The Kurdish forces, known as Asayish, said one of their own was fatally injured in the fighting.

In the intense fighting that followed, the Asayish deployed around Qamishli, taking cover behind walls and firing at the government-allied group in the distance.

The Kurds, Syria’s largest ethnic minority, have carved out a semi-autonomous enclave in Syria’s north since the start of the civil war in 2011. In the area, the dominant Kurdish group, which has allied with the United States to combat Islamic State militants, has developed its own administration and controls most of Syria’s oil resources.

The Kurdish-led administration has been demanding recognition as a semi-autonomous entity, as well as representation in political negotiations with the Syrian government.

Recommended Stories

  • Students from China, Iran, Brazil and South Africa will be allowed into the U.S. this fall

    Foreign students from China, Iran, Brazil and South Africa will be exempt from pandemic travel bans and will be allowed back into the U.S. as long as they have proper visas, the State Department announced in a statement.Why it matters: International students are a major source of revenue for U.S. universities and institutions saw their enrollments plunge last fall. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe number of foreign students on F-1 and M-1 visas fell by 18% and visa records for new students lowered by 72%, the Wall Street Journal reports.Details: Students, journalists and academics will now qualify for a National Interest Exception (NIE), which is a designation given to people whose entry into the U.S. is determined to be in the country's best interest."Students and academics ... may qualify for an NIE only if their academic program begins August 1, 2021 or later," the State Department said.The Trump administration had previously made similar exceptions for students from the U.K., Europe and Ireland, the WSJ notes. The big picture: Travelers coming into the U.S. must show a negative test to be allowed entry. While they are not required to show a proof of vaccination, some universities are requiring that students be vaccinated to return to in-person instruction.Flashback: The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement last July said international students could not enter the U.S. if their courses were online. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia holds naval drills as U.S. vessel moves to Black Sea

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Black Sea fleet launched naval combat exercises on Tuesday as a U.S. coastguard vessel headed to the region at a time of heightened tension between Russia and the West. Moscow alarmed Kyiv and Western capitals in recent weeks by building up forces along the border with Ukraine, though last week it ordered a withdrawal of some troops. Russia's Black Sea fleet said on Tuesday its Moskva cruiser would hold live-fire drills with other ships and military helicopters, Interfax news agency reported.

  • Nigerian troops suffer heavy losses in drawn-out battles with jihadists

    At least 31 Nigerian soldiers were killed when jihadists ambushed a military convoy escorting weapons and overran a base in northeast Nigeria's Borno state at the weekend, two military officers said on Monday.

  • Iran's foreign minister warns military wields too much power over diplomacy in leaked tape

    Iran’s foreign minister has complained that the military wields too much power over the country’s ruling elite, according to a leaked tape recording that grants rare insight into power struggles at the heart of the Islamic Republic. In the recording, which Iran says was not intended for publication, Javad Zarif is heard warning that “in the Islamic Republic the military field rules." "I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy,” he added in the tape, which was first published by the New York Times and the London-based news channel Iran International. It came as Iran and the United States continued to hold indirect talks in Vienna this week which hope to salvage the Obama-era nuclear deal. In the same interview, Mr Zarif claimed that Russia wanted to stop the nuclear deal, something apparently so sensitive that he warned the interviewer: "You definitely can never release this part." The unusually frank comments offer rare insight into the regime’s inner circle and its apparent lack of control over Iran’s military establishment, including its powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran said that the comments made in the three-hour tape recording were "confidential" and should not have been released. "What was published was not an interview with the media," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in Tehran, but did not dispute the tape’s authenticity.

  • Rebels attack Myanmar army near border, junta knocks back ASEAN plan

    The Karen National Union (KNU), Myanmar's oldest rebel force, said it had captured the army camp on the west bank of the Salween river, which forms the border with Thailand. The Myanmar military later hit back against the insurgents with air strikes, the KNU and Thai authorities said. The fighting took place as the junta, in a setback for diplomatic efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said it would "positively" consider the bloc's suggestions to end the turmoil in Myanmar but only when stability was restored.

  • How US special operators held off Saddam's forces for days during the largest battle of the Iraq War, according to troops who were there

    The four-day battle at Haditha Dam was the single largest engagement of the entire war, with 22 Iraqi troops engaged for each US commando present.

  • Russia's Sputnik V developers reject Brazil's criticisms

    Russian developers of Sputnik V rejected Brazil's criticisms of the COVID-19 shot, saying on Tuesday that its refusal to approve the vaccine for use was not justified on scientific grounds. The board of Brazil's health regulator Anvisa voted unanimously not to approve COVID-19 after technical staff warned of flaws in its development along with incomplete data regarding the vaccine's safety and efficacy. State governors in Brazil had earlier asked permission to use Sputnik V as they battle a deadly second wave of the virus.

  • Cindy McCain hopes new book helps women face challenges, emerge 'Stronger'

    In a new memoir, Cindy McCain reflects on her husband, Sen. John McCain's hard-fought 2000 and 2008 presidential campaigns and more personal matters.

  • Iran’s Growing Drone Threat

    Earlier this month, pro-Iranian groups used a drone to strike against U.S. forces in Iraq for the first time. It was just the latest in a series of attacks carried out against American troops in the country, many of which have involved volleys of small rockets. And it highlighted the growing threat of Iranian drone attacks in the Middle East. The drone threat is setting off alarms at the Pentagon. General Kenneth McKenzie, who leads the U.S. Central Command, told the House Armed Services Committee on April 20 that “for the first time since the Korean War, we are operating without complete air superiority.” Central Command, which deals with the increasing threat of drone attacks from countries such as Iran and terrorist groups such as ISIS, argues that better air defense is needed to track and thwart such attacks. Iran is rapidly becoming a drone power in the Middle East. Tehran has transferred drones to Yemen for many years, increasing their range and effectiveness in the war that Iranian-backed Houthi rebels are waging against Saudi Arabia. Iran also used a drone against Israel in 2018 and has used them to harass U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf and even photograph an American aircraft carrier. The bad news is that Iran’s drones are getting more deadly, and their range is increasing: Some of them carry warheads, and Iran says they can travel up to 2,000 kilometers. The good news is that people are waking up to the threat, and U.S. allies such Israel are developing new air-defense systems, including lasers, to combat it. How did we get to the point where adversaries of the U.S. are fielding unmanned aircraft that can threaten the wealthiest, most powerful military in the world? In the 1990s and early 2000s, sophisticated drones were a closely guarded secret of U.S. spy agencies and the Air Force. But in recent years, America’s adversaries — including China, Iran, Russia, and others — have developed large military drones. Some of these are called “kamikaze drones,” because they are designed with a warhead built into them and they fly into their targets. Iran used such drones against Saudi Arabia in 2019, targeting the world’s largest facility for crude-oil production and stabilization. They are pre-programmed and fly to a target. They can evade radar and air defenses if their programmers can get them to fly low enough or find a way to hide them. The U.S. military knows that it needs to develop an “integrated system” to defend against drones. America’s government and its defense industry already work closely with Israel on air-defense systems such as Israel’s Iron Dome. The U.S. Army has acquired two batteries of the Israeli system over the past year. But the challenge is deploying systems at U.S. bases and facilities and preparing for future threats. The U.S. needs to be more agile in adopting new technologies and working with allies such as Israel on new defenses to counter drone attacks. Military procurement moves slowly, but the threat posed by Iran’s drones is growing rapidly. Iran invests in drones, cruise missiles, precision-guided munitions, and ballistic missiles because it can easily traffic these systems to terror groups such as Hezbollah while avoiding blame for the mayhem they cause. And that, in turn, means investment in defenses is only part of the puzzle; intercepting Iranian intelligence is also important, so we can ascertain its smuggling routes. In the larger picture, this isn’t just about the threat posed by Iran’s drones in the Middle East. Our other adversaries aren’t blind. They can see the pressure Iran has been able to put on us and our allies by investing in drones, and they’re already following suit. China, for instance, is rapidly building a drone army and has exported its drones to U.S. partners such as Saudi Arabia. If we are to maintain our edge in the geopolitical conflicts to come, we must make a concerted effort to invest in drone-defense systems that can counter the threat.

  • NYC jail captain said inmate was 'faking it' as he killed himself, prosecutors say

    The inmate, Ryan Wilson, died in his cell on Nov. 22 at Manhattan Detention Complex.

  • Schroder, Davis lead Lakers' late rally past Magic

    Dennis Schroder scored 13 of 21 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Davis added 18 points and eight rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Orlando Magic 114-103 on Monday night. Trailing 80-79 following a sluggish third quarter, the Lakers’ offense came alive late to end their losing streak at three games. LA outscored Orlando 35-23 in the fourth period, improving to 19-12 on the road and 9-20 when trailing after three quarters.

  • Lawmakers, defense officials joust over next-gen ICBM plans

    The war over a next-gen ICBM flared up at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

  • US orders big drawdown at Kabul embassy as troops leave

    The State Department on Tuesday ordered a significant number of its remaining staff at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul to leave Afghanistan as the military steps up the pullout of American troops from the country. The order came as the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan told lawmakers that it no longer made sense to continue the 20-year deployment of American troops there. At the same time, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad said he shared lawmakers' concerns that the rights of women and minorities could be jeopardized after the withdrawal is complete.

  • Jarry, Guentzel lead Penguins past Bruins, 1 -0

    Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wants his highly skilled team to find a comfort level in playing low-scoring, one-goal games as the Stanley Cup playoffs approach. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and Jake Guentzel scored in the Penguins’ 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday. “It was a hard-fought game and there wasn’t a lot of space out there,” Sullivan said.

  • US weighs policy on Venezuela as Maduro signals flexibility

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government is intensifying efforts to court the Biden administration as the new U.S. president weighs whether to risk a political backlash in Florida and ease up on sanctions seeking to isolate the socialist leader. In the past two weeks, Maduro conceded to longstanding U.S. demands that the World Food Program be allowed to establish a foothold in the country at a time of growing hunger. The frenzy of activity comes as senior U.S. officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, were scheduled to meet Monday as part of their continuing review of policy toward Venezuela, according to two people familiar with the plans.

  • Greece accused of deploying masked commandos to push asylum seekers back towards Turkey

    Masked commandos from Greek coast guard vessels beat up a group of migrants and refugees as they tried to cross the Aegean, a human rights organisation has claimed in a case filed to the European Court of Human Rights. The group of around 200 asylum seekers were on a fishing boat, hoping to reach the coast of Italy, when they were allegedly intercepted by Greek vessels off the coast of Crete in October last year. The fishing boat had run into trouble during a storm and the group had put out a distress signal, requesting help. The migrants and refugees, including Syrians, thought they were going to be rescued but instead, after a five hour wait, they were allegedly boarded by masked men wearing black uniforms. The “commandos” assaulted them, beating up some of the men and verbally abusing the women, according to Legal Centre Lesvos, a non-profit organisation which provides legal help to migrants arriving on the Greek islands.

  • 49ers face consequential decision at QB in draft

    Kyle Shanahan gets advice about what the San Francisco 49ers should do with the No. 3 draft pick wherever he goes these days. Niners fans he runs into at restaurants, parents of his kids’ friends, referees at youth soccer games or longtime pals are happy to let the 49ers coach know which quarterback they believe he and general manager John Lynch should take after trading three first-round picks to move up to No. 3 in the NFL draft on Thursday night. While the public sentiment among 49ers fans is pointing to Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance as the top two choices after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are projected to go off the board at No. 1 and 2, Shanahan said he won’t be swayed by public opinion and that Alabama’s Mac Jones is squarely in contention.

  • Newark Police didn’t fire shots in 2020 due to reform

    Police officers in Newark didn’t fire a single shot in 2020, which means the city did not have to pay to settle police brutality cases, according to NJ.com. Aqeela Sherills, head of the Newark Community Street Team, a group consisting of former offenders working to actively defuse violence in the city’s most violent areas, said “This is significant.”

  • Syria rights group urges world to reject presidential vote

    A leading Syrian rights group Monday called on the international community to reject next month’s presidential elections because they will take place under the rule of President Bashar Assad, who is implicated in war crimes. Paris-based Syrian Network for Human Rights, describing the elections as a sham, said the vote was scheduled by Assad’s government in violation of a U.N.-charted path toward a political resolution to the decade-old war. According to the 2015 resolution, presidential elections should take place only after drafting a new constitution that allows for a free and competitive vote.

  • Seven injured when gunfire erupts at vigil for man shot to death, Oregon cops say

    A 22-year-old man was killed at the same location a day earlier, police said.