Russian Military Leaders Discussed Use of Nuclear Weapons, U.S. Officials Say

3
Helene Cooper, Julian E. Barnes and Eric Schmitt
·6 min read
Ukrainian soldiers in a frontline trench in the Kherson region on Sept. 21, 2022. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)
Ukrainian soldiers in a frontline trench in the Kherson region on Sept. 21, 2022. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — Senior Russian military leaders recently had conversations to discuss when and how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, contributing to heightened concern in Washington and allied capitals, according to multiple senior American officials.

President Vladimir Putin was not a part of the conversations, which were held against the backdrop of Russia’s intensifying nuclear rhetoric and battlefield setbacks.

But the fact that senior Russian military leaders were even having the discussions alarmed the Biden administration because it showed how frustrated Russian generals were about their failures on the ground, and suggests that Putin’s veiled threats to use nuclear weapons might not just be words.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Still, American officials said they had seen no evidence that the Russians were moving nuclear weapons into place or taking other tactical measures to prepare for a strike.

The intelligence about the conversations was circulated inside the U.S. government in mid-October.

U.S. officials would not describe the scenarios the military leaders considered for use of a nuclear weapon. However, William J. Burns, the CIA director, has previously said that Putin’s “potential desperation” to extract a victory in Ukraine and setbacks in the war could lead Russia to use one.

John F. Kirby, a National Security Council official, declined to comment on “the particulars of this reporting.”

“We’ve been clear from the outset that Russia’s comments about the potential use of nuclear weapons are deeply concerning, and we take them seriously,” Kirby said. “We continue to monitor this as best we can, and we see no indications that Russia is making preparations for such use.”

The Pentagon estimates that Russia has a stockpile of as many as 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, which are designed to be used on battlefields to overwhelm conventional forces. No tactical nuclear weapon has ever been used in combat, but one could be deployed any number of ways, including by missile or artillery shell.

Tactical nuclear weapons carry lower yields and are meant to be used at shorter ranges than the warheads carried on intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Military experts say the use of a nuclear weapon — for the first time in more than 75 years — would fundamentally change the shape of war. Although the resulting destruction would depend on many factors, including the weapon’s size and the winds, even a small nuclear explosion could cause thousands of deaths and render parts of Ukraine uninhabitable.

Putin has sole authority over whether to use a tactical device and would make the decision to deploy one regardless of the views of his generals.

The new intelligence surfaced when Moscow was also promoting the baseless notion that Ukraine was planning to use a so-called dirty bomb — a conventional explosive laced with radioactive material. And it came amid a flurry of contacts between U.S. and other Western officials and their Russian counterparts, including two calls between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Russian defense minister, Sergei Shoigu.

While the risk of further escalation remains troublingly high, Biden administration officials and U.S. allies also say that the phone calls between Western and Russian counterparts late last month helped ease some of the nuclear tensions. A speech by Putin last Thursday in which he denied that Moscow was preparing to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine further lowered the temperature, according to some of the officials.

“We see no need for that,” Putin said in his speech. “There is no point in that, neither political, nor military.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and suffered significant casualties, Putin himself has fanned fears that he might resort to a nuclear weapon.

A European official said the speech was seen among allies as part of Putin’s regular pattern of inflaming tensions, watching the reaction of the West and his own public, then taking steps to calm the situation.

Russia conducted an annual military exercise last week testing nuclear-capable missiles. Austin said U.S. officials did not believe the maneuvers were “some kind of cover activity” to use a tactical nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

In Washington, administration officials say they still do not think Putin has made plans to use a tactical nuclear weapon or even a dirty bomb.

“We have not seen anything to indicate that Putin has made a decision to use a dirty bomb,” Austin told reporters at the Pentagon last Thursday. He said that even talk of the use of nuclear weapons was “dangerous.”

But he said the administration was “certainly concerned about escalation,” as it has been since the war started.

“It would be the first time a nuclear weapon has been used in over 70 years,” he said. “If this happened, we have been clear from the very beginning that you would see a very significant response from the international community.”

Biden administration officials have steadfastly refused to publicly describe what that response would be, but the president has indicated he has no plans to retaliate with a U.S. nuclear device.

“I’m the guy that makes the recommendation to my boss on what we should do and how we should do it, and so I’ll make sure that he has credible responses that are actually effective in terms of what we want to do,” Austin said, without elaborating.

For Putin, using a smaller-yield, tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine presents more complications than ordering the firing of a strategic weapon, like an ICBM. Moving a tactical nuclear weapon is not simply a matter of giving an order and having two people turn keys.

There would be practical steps that Russian commanders would be alerted to be ready to carry out, including how to mitigate any risk to Russian military personnel in the blast area.

“If there’s an order from the Kremlin, it can’t just magically happen,” Peter B. Zwack, a retired one-star Army general who was the U.S. defense attaché in Moscow from 2012 to 2014, said in an interview last week.

From the beginning of the war, U.S. intelligence agencies have been looking for signs that Putin is taking preparatory steps to use a nuclear weapon, such as undeclared nuclear exercises or strategic forces being put on alert.

But American officials said that the warning systems to detect such steps were imperfect, and that there was no guarantee that military or intelligence officials would be able to give the White House much advance warning. That is one reason the intelligence about the Russian discussions was viewed with such interest.

With the high-level nuclear discussions, the Russian military is weighing what might prompt Moscow’s use of a tactical weapon. And any additional intense discussions among senior leaders about the use of a nuclear weapon is something American officials have been profoundly concerned about — especially if Russia’s army in the south of Ukraine were to collapse.

Tensions over nuclear weapon use have been rising steadily since Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive in early September.

Since then, Putin has taken steps to escalate the conflict — calling for a mobilization, annexing territory in Ukraine, getting more directly involved in war planning, and approving a campaign to attack and degrade the electrical power grid of Ukraine with cruise missiles and Iranian drones.

Those steps have not changed Russia’s fortunes, and Ukrainian forces continue to move forward on fronts in the northeast and the south.

Still, some of those escalatory moves, like bringing in more troops, could have more impact on the battlefield by early next year.

Officials expect intense fighting to continue into next month, but muddier conditions and colder weather in the next few weeks could force a pause into earlier next year.

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • UK warns Russia of severe consequences if nuclear weapons used in Ukraine

    Britain on Monday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying such a step would change the nature of the conflict. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also urged Russia not to impede grain exports, and said that "increasingly desperate statements" from the Kremlin were designed to distract from its faltering war effort. Putin has said that Russia hasn't talked about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying instead that Kyiv could create and detonate a "dirty bomb".

  • Biden Verbally Fumbles, Twice, During Campaign Trip in Florida

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — President Joe Biden verbally fumbled during a campaign swing in Florida on Tuesday, confusing the U.S. war in Iraq with the Russian war in Ukraine, and then he fumbled again while he tried to correct himself, misstating how his son Beau died in 2015. In defending his record on inflation, Biden was trying to blame rising costs on President Vladimir Putin of Russia for his invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled international energy markets. It’s a point that he makes regularly

  • Climate Questions: Does what I do matter?

    Can people's individual actions make a difference in how much carbon dioxide is emitted on an international scale? International organizations like the United Nations have called on individuals to limit their carbon footprint and live more sustainably, along with governments and corporations. EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it.

  • Are you Latino and want a career in the arts but don't know where to start? Try these programs

    Latinos have historically been underrepresented in the U.S. world of arts. These programs are trying to change that.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Agrees to Resume Ukraine Export Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian defense ministry confirmed it is resuming its participation in the Black Sea grain-export deal, after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine that the safe-passage corridor will only be used for grain exports.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires Off Biggest-Ever Daily Missile Barra

  • South Korea: How the Halloween tragedy unfolded

    The incident occurred on Saturday night, as tens of thousands celebrated Halloween in Itaewon.

  • Rishi Sunak Says He Will Attend COP27 Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he’ll attend the United Nations climate change talks in Egypt next week, reversing his previous decision not to attend. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires Off Biggest-Ever Daily Missile BarrageChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone City’ in Blow to Apple“There

  • COP27: What is the Egypt climate conference and why is it important?

    This year's climate summit comes amid spiralling energy costs and diplomatic tensions.

  • Chief of Wagner Group private military company presses charges to Russian Prosecutor's Office against Governor of St. Petersburg

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group private military company, has pressed charges to the Russian Prosecutor's Office against Alexander Beglov, the governor of St. Petersburg; Prigozhin has accused him of creating an organised criminal group.

  • Russia hits civilian tugboats in Ukraine, killing two

    Russian forces attacked two civilian tugboats in a port near Mykolayiv, killing two and injuring one person, with another crewman missing, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Facebook post on Oct. 31. The tugboats were navigating a barge with agricultural produce.

  • South hits back as North Korea fires most missiles in a day

    South Korea responded to the North's launches with missiles of its own as hostilities escalate.

  • Ukraine warns Iran missiles will be 'difficult' to shoot down; Russia drafting 120,000 more troops: Updates

    Iran is reportedly preparing to sell Russia about 1,000 additional weapons, including short-range ballistic missiles and more attack drones. Updates.

  • Belarus’ KGB claims US “may invade Belarus from Poland”

    Belarus faces an external military threat, as conditions for a global armed conflict are taking shape, head of Belarus’ KGB security service, Ivan Tertel, said during a public event on Nov. 1.

  • 'Planet Killer' Asteroid Is Detected in the Sun's Glare

    'Planet Killer' Asteroid , Is Detected , in the Sun's Glare.Scientists working in Chile at the Víctor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope housed within the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory detected the asteroid.They published a report on their findings on Oct. 31 in the 'The Astronomical Journal.'.Our twilight survey is scouring the area within the orbits of Earth and Venus for asteroids, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN.So far we have found two large near-Earth asteroids that are about 1 kilometer across, a size that we call planet killers, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN.The orbit of asteroid 2022 AP7, one of the two "planet killer"-sized asteroids discovered, could potentially cross paths with Earth's orbit.Asteroids of this size are dubbed "planet killers" because impact "would have a devastating impact on life as we know it.".It would be a mass extinction event like hasn’t been seen on Earth in millions of years, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN.For now, scientists say the asteroid "will stay well away from Earth.".Discovering such asteroids is a complicated undertaking.Deep images are needed because asteroids are faint. , Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN.You are fighting the bright twilight sky near the Sun as well as the distorting effect of Earth’s atmosphere, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN.The researchers in Chile use a Dark Energy Camera (DECam), which makes the hunt for asteroids possible.Our DECam survey is one of the largest and most sensitive searches ever performed for objects within Earth’s orbit, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN.This is a unique chance to understand what types of objects are lurking in the inner Solar System, Scott S. Sheppard, Earth & Planets Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution for Science, via CNN

  • FTSE 100: GSK lifts profit and sales guidance amid strong demand for vaccines

    The GSK group posted an 18% rise in sales to £7.8bn over the third quarter.

  • Ukraine Russia war – live: Putin’s attacks on energy infrastructure ‘amount to war crimes’

    ‘The morale of the civilian population is not a lawful target,’ says Amnesty International

  • Bentley Says Its New Bentayga Odyssean Edition Is Its 'Most Sustainable' Bentayga

    Bentley has been talking about making an all-electric Bentley for many years, though that hasn’t happened yet. Bentley does make hybrid vehicles, however, like the hybrid version of the Bentayga. On Tuesday, Bentley unveiled a version of that that it is calling its “most sustainable” Bentayga, the Bentayga Odyssean Edition. I would agree that the car is very sustainable, because they’re only going to make 70 of them.

  • Canada imposes fresh Iran sanctions over human rights violations

    The latest sanctions target four individuals and two entities, including senior officials and Iran's Law Enforcement Forces, which Canada accused of participating in the suppression and arrest of unarmed protesters, according to the statement. "The Iranian people, including women and youths, are risking their lives because they have endured for far too long a regime that has repressed and violated their humanity," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. "Canada will continue to support the Iranian people as they courageously demand a better future," Joly said.

  • Hashtags, a viral song and memes empower Iran's protesters

    People are expressing solidarity and spreading awareness through hashtags, a viral song and memes.

  • Chaka Khan Says Singers Who Use Auto-Tune 'Need to Get a Job at the Post Office'

    The vocalist expressed her frustrations with musicians using the technology to alter their pitch in recordings