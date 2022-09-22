Russian military leadership dissatisfied with Putin’s tactics, CNN says

Putin himself gives instructions to the generals who are on the battlefield

Two of CNN’s sources confirmed earlier rumors of Putin personally overseeing Russian combat operations.

“This is a highly unusual management tactic in a modern military that, according to these sources, hints at an ineffective command structure that has interfered with Russia's war from the start,” CNN wrote.

Communications that have been intercepted by Western intelligence agencies show Russian officers bickering and complaining to friends and family about the Kremlin's decisions, one source told CNN.

The sources also note that there are serious disagreements between military leaders on where to focus their efforts in order to strengthen the Russian defense.

Putin's mobilization order is significant in that vein because it is a direct admission that Moscow's "special military operation" has not worked and needs to be adjusted, analysts say.

On Sept. 21, Putin announced a "partial mobilization" in the country. Some media reports have suggested that the Kremlin is looking to conscript one million new soldiers, while Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has confirmed a mobilization quota of at least 300,000.

Partial mobilization was announced not long after a rapid counteroffensive conducted by the de-fenders of Ukraine: on Sept. 14, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported that since Sept. 6 (in the space of one week), the Armed Forces liberated 388 settlements and about 8,500 square kilo-meters in Kharkiv Oblast alone.

