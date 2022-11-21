Russian military base near Melitopol destroyed

A military base of the Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied village of Vesele in Melitopol district has been destroyed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram

Quote: "Minus one more military base belonging to the occupiers in Melitopol district.

The enemy certainly did not have any fun [play on words - ‘Vesele’ in Ukrainian means ‘fun’] last night [20 November - ed.] in the temporarily occupied village of Vesele. Three loud explosions were reported.

Based on verified information, the Ruscists were smoking at their own military base which was located in one of the farmer enterprises." ["Smoking" refers to a phrase that went viral because the official reason given for explosions at Russian facilities is their bad habit of smoking - ed.]

Details: Some Russian military personnel were living in an office building there, and their military equipment was deployed nearby.

Locals are reporting massive destruction.

