  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sweden announces intent to join NATO; McDonald's will sell Russian businesses: Live updates

Katie Wadington and Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Magdalena Andersson
    Prime Minister of Sweden, Swedish politician and economist
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

After over 200 years of being a nonaligned nation, Sweden will join neighboring Finland in applying for membership in NATO, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced Monday.

Andersson called it “a historic change in our country’s security policy” as she addressed lawmakers in the Swedish capital.

“We will inform NATO that we want to become a member of the alliance,” she said. “Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO.”

The moves by Finland and Sweden were sure to draw a response from the Kremlin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "Russia has no problems with those states," in talking about NATO expansion, according to state-owned Tass news agency. But Russia's "reaction will depend on the nature of the threats that will emerge for us," he added.

Also Monday, McDonald's said it has started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people. It is the latest corporation to announce a withdrawal from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The fast food giant temporarily closed its stores in early March but still paid employees. On Monday, pointing to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, it said owning a business “is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.”

It now seeks to have a Russian buyer hire its workers and pay them until the sale closes. McDonald's opened in 1990 in what was then the Soviet Union.

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our Russia-Ukraine war channel to receive the latest updates straight to your inbox

Latest developments:

►Sweden's defense minister is meeting Monday in Washington with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Nordic nation's Defense Ministry announced.

►Ukraine's prosecutor's office said Sunday that 227 children have died and over 400 have been injured since the invasion began.

Sweden&#39;s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a news conference Monday in Stockholm. Sweden&#39;s government has decided to apply for a NATO membership.
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a news conference Monday in Stockholm. Sweden's government has decided to apply for a NATO membership.

American support for US efforts in Ukraine remains strong: poll

Americans are holding steady in their support of U.S. efforts to back Ukraine in its war against Russia, a new Monmouth University poll out Monday finds.

Over three-quarters of those polled back the economic sanctions imposed on Moscow, just a few ticks down from a poll in March, 77% now versus 81% then. The U.S. ban on Russian gas and oil imports holds strong support across political leanings, at 78%.

As the U.S. continues to send military equipment to Ukraine to repel Russian forces, 77% of those polled support the action, with 88% of Democrats approving, 77% of Republicans and 70% of independents, the poll found.

Before the invasion in February, the Pentagon deployed troops to Europe to support NATO allies. Now, 66% of Americans toll Monmouth University that they still support that move, similar to shortly after the war began, at 69%.

– Katie Wadington

PUTIN'S FAMILY: U.S. sanctions target Putin's Russian family, but a larger shadow family may remain

An aerial view, taken May 16, 2022, of the remains of the now iconic bridge over the Irpin River in Ukraine, where thousands of residents made their precarious escape from the Russian invasion. The bridge is now an official memorial to those who lost their lives in the battle for Irpin and Bucha.
An aerial view, taken May 16, 2022, of the remains of the now iconic bridge over the Irpin River in Ukraine, where thousands of residents made their precarious escape from the Russian invasion. The bridge is now an official memorial to those who lost their lives in the battle for Irpin and Bucha.

Pentagon: Russia gains a little, loses a little in Ukraine

Heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continues in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, with Russia making incremental gains over the weekend, according to a senior Defense Department official.

Ukrainian forces continue to kill and wound Russian troops and destroy their equipment on a daily basis, said the official who discussed battlefield intelligence on condition of anonymity. Of the 90 U.S. howitzer cannons sent to Ukraine, 74 are shelling Russian forces, the official said.

British intelligence assessments, released Sunday, showed that Russia had lost one-third of the ground forces Russian President Vladimir Putin massed for the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The Russian offensive in the east is significantly behind schedule. Russian losses of equipment such as temporary bridges and surveillance drones have further hindered their advance. Significant Russian advances are unlikely over the next month, the assessment concluded.

The U.S. Defense official declined to peg the percentage of Russian losses but noted that Putin had deployed 80% of Russia’s ground combat forces for the fight in Ukraine. That amounted to 150 Russian battalions. On Monday, Russia had 106 of the battalions inside Ukraine with very few on the border, the official said. Each Russian battalion tactical group has about 700 to 1,000 troops.

In other developments, Russia fired about six missiles in the last 24 hours at a major training center near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the official said. The strikes, likely fired from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea, caused little damage.

Near Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops away from the city in Ukraine’s northeast, the official said. The Russians have retreated to within 2 miles of the Russian border.

– Tom Vanden Brook

GOP senators visit Sweden, Finland

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., along with fellow Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas and John Barrasso of Wyoming visited Sweden and Finland on Monday, following a weekend in eastern Europe.

“It was a special honor to visit both these strong, proud nations during the exact days when both countries’ governments were concluding their deliberations and preparing to formally move forward with joining NATO," McConnell said in a statement issued Monday as the group returned to the States.

McConnell said the nations' applications for NATO membership had his support.

The senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday.

Belarusian troops mass at Ukraine border

Belarus has deployed forces, including special operations and air defenses, to the border of Ukraine, possibly in an effort to keep Ukrainian troops occupied there, so they cannot fight Russians in the Donbas region, according to a new assessment from the British Ministry of Defense on Monday.

"Despite early speculation, to date Belarusian forces have not been directly involved in the conflict," the ministry stated on Twitter.

Belarus served as a staging area before Russia's invasion in February. Moscow continues to use Belarus as a launchpad for missile strikes and sorties.

"Belarusian President Lukashenko is likely balancing support for Russia’s invasion with a desire to avoid direct military participation with the risk of Western sanctions, Ukrainian retaliation and possible dissatisfaction in the Belarusian military," the ministry said.

– Katie Wadington

Sweden prepares for historic shift, NATO membership

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Monday told her country's parliament that she sees “a historic change in our country’s security policy line” as the country prepares to seek membership of NATO.

"Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO,” Andersson said during a parliamentary debate, adding that the country was acting together with neighboring Finland.

The debate is expected to be a formality as there is a clear majority of lawmakers in favor joining NATO. Sweden is expected to formally seek membership in the 30-member military alliance later Monday.

The move in Sweden, which has been outside military alliances since the Napoleonic Wars, came after Finland on Sunday announced that it, too, would seek to join NATO in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“Sweden is best defended within NATO,” Andersson said. “Unfortunately, we have no reason to believe that the trend (of Russia’s actions) will reverse in the foreseeable future.”

– Associated Press

UKRAINE WAR EXPLAINED: Evacuations, accusations and denials: Key events in Russia's war in Ukraine in 5 graphics

Russian military offensive 'losing momentum' in Ukraine, NATO official says

Almost three months after shocking the world by invading Ukraine, Russia's military advancement in Ukraine is "losing momentum" and "not going as planned," according to NATO officials.

“The brutal invasion (by) Russia is losing momentum,” NATO Deputy-Secretary General Mircea Geoana told reporters in Berlin. “We know that with the bravery of the Ukrainian people and army, and with our help, Ukraine can win this war.”

Top NATO diplomats, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met Sunday in Berlin to discuss added assistance to Ukraine.

While Moscow lost ground on the diplomatic front, Russian forces also failed to make territorial gains in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine said it held off Russian offensives in the east, and Western military officials said the campaign Moscow launched there after its forces failed to seize the capital, Kyiv, has slowed to a snail’s pace.

Will Putin use a nuclear weapon?

From nearly the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has teased the use of a nuclear weapon.

But most political scientists, nuclear arms experts, Western officials and seasoned Kremlin watchers say it's highly unlikely he would detonate a nuclear weapon to break an impasse over Russia's stalled offensive in Ukraine, now in its third month.

"If the conflict in Ukraine essentially remains an overt one between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with the West playing more of a proxy role, if we stay where we are today in terms of Western involvement in the conflict, I see no likelihood at all," said Dmitri Trenin, until recently director of the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank.

Read more on Putin's strategy here.

– Kim Hjelmgaard

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Sweden wants in NATO; McDonald's to exit Russia

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's to leave Russia for good after 30 years

    The chain opened in Moscow in 1990 as the Soviet Union was opening its economy to Western brands.

  • Wheat Surges Amid Fears of Shortages as India Restricts Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat jumped by the exchange limit to near a record high after India’s move to restrict exports, exposing just how tight global supplies are during the war in Ukraine and threatening to drive up food prices even more. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Pull Back Off Session Lows; Treasur

  • Ukrainian troops 'push retreating Russians back to the border' near Kharkiv

    Footage posted to social media showed soldiers gathering around a marker with the Ukrainian flag colours, signalling land claiming to have been taken back under their control.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Warns NATO Aspirants as Oil Sanctions Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the decision by Sweden and Finland to join NATO “will produce our response,” as German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she expects the European Union to impose sanctions on Russian oil within the next few days.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s Immun

  • McDonald's to exit Russia, sell business in country

    American fast-food giant McDonald said Monday it will exit Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, ending a more than three-decade run begun in the hopeful period near the end of the Cold War.

  • U.S. may ratify Finland NATO membership by August

    STORY: Speaking to media after meeting with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, McConnell said there was "strong bipartisan support" among U.S. lawmakers for Finnish membership. He added that the addition of Finland would strengthen the alliance. President Niinisto confirmed on Sunday (May 15) that Finland would apply for NATO membership, in a historic policy shift prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian forces step up attacks on Ukraine after heavy losses

    Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Finland that joining NATO would be a mistake, as his forces continued to bombard Ukraine.

  • Ravens CB Marcus Peters gives update on recovery

    Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters gave an update on his recovery from the torn ACL he suffered before the 2021 season

  • Dr. Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

    Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction before Tuesday's primary election.

  • Zelensky: Russian troops at ‘dead end’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address released Sunday that Russian troops are at a “dead end” and “victory is beginning” for his nation. “The 81st day of our defense is coming to an end and another week of round-the-clock work for Ukraine and victory is beginning,” he said at the opening of his…

  • Finnish president says Putin took news of Finland’s plans to join NATO ‘calmly’

    Finnish President Sauli Niinistö on Sunday said Russian President Vladimir Putin took the news of Finland joining the security alliance NATO “calmly.” Niinistö, who informed the Russian leader of his decision last week in a phone call, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that Putin’s reaction during the phone call was a “surprise.” “Altogether the…

  • Ukraine says it has repelled Russian incursion in Sumy region

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian border guards repelled an incursion by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the northeastern region of Sumy on Monday, the governor of the Sumy region said. Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian group entered Ukrainian territory under the cover of mortar shells, grenades and machine gun fire but retreated after the border guards fought back. Russian forces crossed into the Sumy region shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • NBC Sports: Raiders have one of the best UDFA classes

    NBC Sports gives Raiders high marks for excellent UDFA class

  • U.S. congresswoman Liz Cheney blasts fellow Republicans after 'great replacement' mass shooting

    U.S. Representative Liz Cheney called on fellow Republicans to reject white supremacism, days after a teenage gunman motivated by the right-wing "great replacement" theory allegedly killed 10 people in a racist shooting in western New York state. "The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism," Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump and his allies in the House of Representatives, wrote on Twitter.

  • Elisabeth Borne appointed France's new prime minister

    Elisabeth Borne was appointed France's new prime minister on Monday to become the second woman to hold the post in the country. Borne, 61, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation was expected after President Emmanuel Macron’s reelection last month. Macron and Borne are expected to appoint the full government in the coming days.

  • Twitter Wipes Out All Gains Since Elon Musk Disclosed His Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shares fell Monday, wiping out all the gains the stock had made since Elon Musk disclosed his stake in the social media platform. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Pull Back Off Session Lows; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not

  • Subpoenas to GOP members marks escalation in 1/6 committee probe

    The decision to subpoena House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and other sitting GOP lawmakers by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack marked a sharp escalation in the panel’s inquiry – and the potential setting of a new modern precedent in the House. While congressional ethics committee empowered to investigate misconduct have subpoenaed sitting lawmakers, there are few modern instances of other committees issuing subpoenas to members of the body, Irv Nathan, the former House counsel during Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s first two terms leading the chamber, told ABC News. “The crucial matter is what the subpoenas are for,” Charles Tiefer, another former House counsel and law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, told ABC News.

  • Dozens killed in Burkina attacks

    Around 40 people, many of them civilian volunteers with the army, have been killed in suspected jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso, local sources and security officials said on Monday.

  • McDonald’s Is Selling Its Russian Operations. Its Stock Is Barely Budging.

    The fast-food giant concluded that its position in Russia is untenable after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine earlier this year.

  • Ariana DeBose, Jennifer Jason Leigh Board Chris Pine’s Directorial Debut ‘Poolman’

    Ariana DeBose and Jennifer Jason Leigh have joined Chris Pine’s directorial debut, “Poolman.” Fully financed by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, the actors join an existing cast of Annette Bening and Danny DeVito. Pine also stars in the movie, which is billed as a moving tribute to Los Angeles. Plot details for the pic are so […]