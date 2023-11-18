Russian military recorded shooting retreating troops

The Russian invaders ordered to shoot their own people who had fled the battlefield

The Russian military is shooting its soldiers who retreat from the battlefield, according to intercepted conversations among Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Bihus.Info investigative project reported on Nov. 16.

Bihus.Info interviewed AFU serviceman Artem, a communications specialist who monitors enemy negotiations.

Several interceptions were recorded during a mutiny of Wagner PMC fighters in Russia last June, with additional recordings being made over the following months.

One interception was about the desertion of 50 Russian troops from the 136th Brigade. In another, an occupier complained that "about 15 people left, they shot each other in the legs [to feign injuries and leave the front]."

"I'll personally shoot those b*es who retreated," exclaimed one of the occupiers in the recording.

"All the 'convicts' [Storm Z battalions] left their positions. Got it? We have to f*ing kill all of them! Shoot them all. They shouldn't reach home. Shoot all of them. Take this under strict control. Kill the b*es so that others learn their lesson. Copy that?"

screenshot of the video / Bihus.Info

screenshot of the video / Bihus.Info

screenshot of the video / Bihus.Info

