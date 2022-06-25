Russian military says it has full control over Sievierodonetsk

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk
(Reuters) - Russian forces have established full control over the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and the nearby town of Borivske, a senior defense ministry official said in a statement on Saturday.

Ukrainian officials said earlier in the day that their troops had withdrawn from Sievierodonetsk after a prolonged battle with regular Russian troops and fighters from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR).

"As a result of successful offensive operations, units of the people's militia of the LPR, with the support of Russian troops ... completely liberated the cities of Severodonetsk and Borivske," said defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.

He said the attack had thwarted what he called an Ukrainian attempt to turn the city's Azot chemical plant into a stubborn centre of resistance.

Konashenkov said LPR fighters now controlled the plant, where several hundred citizens had been sheltering. He made no mention of their fate.

  • Ukrainians set to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk

    STORY: Ukraine signalled on Friday (June 24) its troops were withdrawing from the city of Sievierodonetsk following weeks of heavy fighting.The move would be a significant setback in Ukraine’s struggle to defeat Russian forces.The province’s governor Sehiy Gaidai said troops in the city had already received the order to move to new positions.However he did not indicate when or where they were going.Sievierodonetsk has seen some of the war’s heaviest fighting.Street-by-street combat has raged for a month with Russia painstakingly taking more ground.The battle is key for Russia to establish control over the last remaining Ukrainian-held sliver of the Luhansk province, which along with Donetsk, makes up the Donbas region.Sievierodonetsk's fall would leave only Lysychansk - its sister city on the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets River - remaining in Ukrainian hands.And as of Friday morning, a local Ukrainian official said Hirske - a district south of Lysychansk - had been "fully occupied" by Russian forces.Donetsk also continues to be hit by shelling.And residents say they've had enough.“I just want to be taken out of here now. Now I really want it. My husband is serving God knows where, and I'm here with my son and my brother-in-law. Now we have nowhere to live. And now I'm afraid.”Since its troops failed to capture the capital Kyiv in the early stages of the war, Moscow has re-focused its efforts on taking the Donbas region.Its tactics involve ferocious bombardments of cities and towns followed by assaults by ground troops.Analysts say the Russian forces are taking heavy casualties and face problems in leadership, supplies and morale.Nonetheless, they are grinding down Ukrainian resistance and making gains in the east and south.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces defeat Russian sabotage groups, launch airstrike on large Russian troop concentration General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 07:23 Ukrainian troops have uncovered and defeated several Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and deployed combat aircraft to launch an airstrike on a concentration of Russian troops.

  • Luhansk Oblast: Russian forces storm three villages near Sievierodonetsk

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 08:19 Russian occupying forces are storming the villages of Metiolkine, Syrotyne, and Voronove to the southeast of Sievierodonetsk. Source: Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Haidai: "The Russian army is conducting assault operations near Metiolkine, Syrotyne, and Voronove in order to push units of Ukrainian troops back from these areas.

  • Paratrooper describes how he downed Russian Alligator spy helicopter

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 11:18 Airborne troops have reported that air defence forces have destroyed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and attack helicopter on the eastern front. Source: 80th Separate Airborne Division of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: Air assault and artillery units of the Lviv Brigade of the Separate Airborne Division destroyed two enemy armoured personnel carriers and two infantry fighting vehicles on 22 June.

  • Ukrainian Troops Retreat From Severodonetsk After Weeks of Brutal Battle

    The Ukrainian withdrawal from the city after a battle that lasted nearly two months marks a small but symbolically important victory for Russia, but at a huge cost in lives and equipment.

  • Pace of Russian offensive to decrease significantly in coming weeks, ISW believes

    The assault on Lysychansk will not give Russia a decisive advantage in the war, nor will the capture of Severodonetsk, said the U.S.-based conflict think tank the Institute for the Study of War in their daily update on June 23.

  • Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east

    Russian forces are seeking to swallow-up the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region, the governor said Saturday, while pressing their momentum following the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the charred ruins of Sievierodonetsk. The bombardment preceded a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during which Putin announced that Russia planned to send the Iskander-M missile system to Belarus.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Now Controls Sievierodonetsk, Mayor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia started the fifth month of its invasion with what Ukraine’s army called a “massive bombardment,” including in far western areas some 800 miles from the Donbas front. The key eastern city of Sievierodonetsk -- largely in ruins after weeks of bombardment -- is now fully under Russian control, its mayor said. Most Read from BloombergGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowProtest Latest: Day Two of Crowds Outside Supreme Court on RoeJustice Kavanaugh Say

