Russian military’s smokescreens stir conflicting reports in Crimea, Ukrainian intel says

There is a lack of coordination between the Russian military and the puppet leaders of Crimea, which lead to conflicting reports about events on the peninsula, Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, said on national television on Nov. 2.

Yusov noted that there are often claims that there are military exercises or “planned operations” by the Russian army going on in the peninsula, but the local population remains unaware of these activities, which suggests that the claims are false, and are used as cover for actual military operations by Ukraine.

This leads to the occupying military and occupying authorities giving out contradictory explanations for events on the peninsula, such as appearance of smokescreens on the Crimean bridge and in other areas. he said.

“It is worth noting that the occupying forces in Crimea regularly disregard and fail to coordinate their actions or information with the occupation authorities and collaborators,” Yusov said.

“They are (thus) compelled to fabricate stories, resort to falsehoods, resulting in often contradictory and inconsistent information,” he said.

According to the intelligence representative, in most instances, these actions are in response to specific actions by Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces or are driven by concerns regarding the activities of Ukrainian fighters.

Yusov emphasized that in Crimea, “planned defense operations continue” with the aim of weakening and neutralizing the potential of the Russian army, ultimately leading to the liberation of the peninsula.

When occupiers in Crimea declare an air alert, local Telegram channels frequently report smoke in the bays, including near the Kerch Bridge, which the Russians promptly close to traffic.

Collaborators claim the Russian military generates smokescreens to “conceal” themselves from potential missile attacks.

