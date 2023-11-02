Russian military strikes Kherson city center, damaging critical infrastructure, causes blackouts

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling every day

Russian invasion forces in Ukraine have again shelled the center of Kherson, damaging a critical infrastructure facility, the press service of the Kherson City Military Administration reported on Nov. 2.

The damage caused temporary power outages for some consumers. Work to eliminate the consequences of the Russian artillery attack is ongoing. The press service gave no other details about the attack.

Russian invasion forces have regularly shelled the city of Kherson and the area of the region liberated by Ukraine last year. In a recent incident on Oct. 31, Russian troops hit an evacuation bus carrying people from Kherson Oblast with a drone. Two people were reportedly injured.

On Nov. 1, the Russian military dropped two bombs on a kindergarten in Kherson Oblast damaging the building beyond repair.

The Russian military frequently attacks civilian areas in Ukraine, seemingly with no other objective than terrorizing the civilian population, as the targets attacked – kindergartens, schools, libraries and hospitals – are not legitimate military targets.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine