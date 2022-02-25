Russian military troops seize control of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant as the invasion deepens
Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, enemy troops took control over Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.
Boxing Hall of Famers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko plan to fight for their native Ukraine amid a Russian invasion.
"Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted before the defunct nuclear power plant, scene of a deadly fire and explosion in 1986, was captured by Russian forces. The answer is geography: Chernobyl sits on the shortest route from Belarus to Kyiv, Ukrainian's capital, and so runs along a logical line of attack for the Russian forces invading Ukraine.
Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in former President Trump's first impeachment trial, said Thursday that GOP lawmakers' "attacks on our democracy" emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin to go forward with his military invasion of Ukraine. Vindman, a former National Security Council official, quoted a tweet from Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the House Republican Conference chairwoman, that blamed what she called President...
STORY: Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday (February 24), in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across the borders into the east. Russian troops landed by sea at the port cities of Odessa and Mariupol in the south.Explosions were heard before dawn in the capital Kyiv. Gunfire rattled, sirens blared, and the highway out of the city choked with traffic as residents fled.Black smoke rose over the headquarters of Ukraine's military intelligence.The assault followed weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts by Western leaders to avert war and realized their worst fears about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions.U.S. President Joe Biden said he would meet the leaders of G7 to map out more severe measures against Russia, holding it responsible for, quote, "the death and destruction this attack will bring."Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukrainians to defend the country on the streets, and said arms would be given to anyone prepared to fight. "We are already handing out weapons, and will hand them out to defend our country to everyone who wants and has the capacity to defend our sovereignty. The future of Ukraine depends on every citizen."Putin framed the invasion as an act of defense to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to "genocide" in Ukraine - an accusation the West calls absurd propaganda and Ukraine dismisses, saying Putin was looking for an artificial pretext to attack it.Russia has been demanding an end to NATO’s eastward expansion.NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, condemned the invasion as a 'grave moment for the security of Europe.' “This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion. Despite its litany of lies, denials and disinformation, the Kremlin’s intentions are clear for the world to see."Initial reports of casualties were unconfirmed. Ukraine reported at least eight people killed by Russian shelling and three border guards killed in the southern Kherson region.Ukraine's military said it had destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near Kharkiv, killed scores of troops near a town in Luhansk region and downed six Russian warplanes in the east - all of which Russia denied.EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called these among the 'darkest hours' of Europe since the last world war.
Hundreds of anti-war protesters across dozens of cities in Russia have already been be detained by authorities, according a protest-monitoring group.
Newspapers around the world mark the day Russia invaded Ukraine, marking the biggest threat to European stability since World War II.
Ambassador Ian Kelly, the former U.S. Ambassador to Georgia, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Russian attacks on Ukraine, the response from the U.S. and its allies, and the outlook for Russia's economy following tougher sanctions.
It was among the most worrying developments on an already shocking day, as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday: warfare at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, where radioactivity is still leaking from history’s worst nuclear disaster 36 years ago. Russian forces took control over the site after a fierce battle with Ukrainian national guards protecting the decommissioned plant, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press. The condition of the plant’s facilities, a confinement shelter and a repository for nuclear waste is unknown, he said.
Eyewitness footage circulating on social media appears to show Russian forces at the doorstep of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat, Ukraine. Yahoo News has independently verified the location where the videos were recorded and corroborated the events with numerous local and international reports, but the original source of the footage remains unknown. According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces have moved into the area, where the world’s worst nuclear disaster took place in 1986 — and where vast reserves of dangerous nuclear waste remain entombed.
President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia amid the country’s military invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.The president delivered remarks from the White House Thursday afternoon, following reports of Russian forces capturing an airport and the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant.“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden said. The new sanctions would extend to members of the Russian elite and four additional banks.“Every asset they have in America will be frozen,” Biden said.The president said US troops would not be fighting on the ground. “Let me say it again: Our forces are not – and will not – be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said. Credit: The White House via Storyful