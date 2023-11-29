An armed conflict between Russia and NATO is “not excluded,” Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Ryabkov, stated in an interview with Russian propaganda publication Izvestiya.

The possibility of escalation "depends on the North Atlantic Alliance.”

"We are ready, as demonstrated, to defend our national interests by all means at our disposal,” Ryabkov said.

“Encroachments" by NATO on "Russian interests in a direction crucial for Russia" is a "dangerous path.”

Ryabkov also expressed doubts about the possibility of the restoration of relations between Russia and NATO "in one form or another in the foreseeable future."

"If someone in the West thinks that we need these relations, that at some point we will come and ask for their restoration, this is the biggest mistake.”

Russia has repeatedly threatened NATO with "escalation" and, among other things, with strikes against members of the Alliance.

A so-called “expert”, Dmitry Yevstafyev, called for the start of hostilities against Romania during an interview with the controversial Russian propagandist and war criminal Vladimir Solovyov on Nov. 15. Attacking Romania could disrupt the supply of weapons to Ukraine from its Western partners.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine