Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv - officials

FILE PHOTO: Missiles attack on Kyiv
1
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian missile attack hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and other officials said.

Reuters journalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air raid siren sounded in Kyiv. Officials told residents to take shelter.

"Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being checked," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

Kyiv's military administration said an infrastructure facility had been hit, but did not say which.

"Explosions in Dniprovskiy district. All agencies heading to the site. Stay in your shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He said the debris of a missile came down on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskiy district in the west of Kyiv.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water as winter bites.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash and Tom Balmforth; editing by Angus MacSwan and Mark Heinrich)

Recommended Stories

  • US State Department: Russias "advances" at cost of great losses not to alter course of war

    Ned Price, the spokesman of the US Department of State, said that the tactical advance of the invaders on the front will not be able to change the strategic failure of Russia and the course of the war in general; this is how he answered questions on the recent developments in Soledar.

  • Railway Talks With China Collapse as Uganda Turns to Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- Uganda said it terminated a deal with a Chinese contractor to build a $2.3 billion railroad after it failed to secure Beijing’s financial backing for the project.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpTrump’s Attack on NY Sexual Assault Law Called ‘Absurd’ By Judge‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersYellen Says US to Take Extraordinary Steps to Avert a DefaultThe E

  • China appoints new Hong Kong liaison office chief

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China has appointed Zheng Yanxiong, head of the national security office in Hong Kong, as director of its Liaison Office in the city, the State Council, or cabinet, said in a notice on Saturday. Zheng, who replaces Luo Huining, 68, as head of Beijing's top representative office in Hong Kong, is among the Chinese and Hong Kong officials sanctioned by the United States after the city's pro-democracy protests in 2019.

  • Russia repairs part of damaged Crimea bridge

    STORY: Authorities plan to finish repairs in March. Drivers Reuters spoke to said they were happy with how fast workers rebuild the bridge.On December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin drove across the Crimean Bridge linking southern Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula, less than two months since an explosion tore through one of the Kremlin chief's showcase infrastructure projects.The 12-mile (19 km) road and rail bridge, which was personally opened by Putin in 2018, was bombed on October 8 in an attack Russia said was carried out by Ukraine. Ukraine never claimed responsibility for the explosion that happened a day after Putin's 70th birthday.Russia's Federal Security Service said the attack was organized by Ukrainian military intelligence.The explosion wrecked one section of the road bridge, temporarily halting traffic across the Kerch Strait. The blast also destroyed several fuel tankers on a train heading towards the annexed Crimean peninsula from neighbouring southern Russia.

  • The scientific reason why parents want to ‘eat’ their babies

    Ever see a baby so cute you want to nibble on them? There's a reason for that strange impulse!

  • Ukraine releases video said to be Soledar fighting

    STORY: Reuters was not able to confirm the location of the video or the date it was filmed.Ukraine said earlier on Friday (January 13) that its forces were still holding out in Soledar after a "hot" night of fighting, in what has become one of the bloodiest battlefields of the entire war.

  • Giants’ Mike Kafka: ‘An honor’ to receive head coaching interview requests

    New York Giants OC Mike Kafka feels "honored" to receive head coaching interest but his focus remains on the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Tamil Nadu: The miraculous return of Indian fishermen lost at sea

    After 14 Indian fishermen got stranded on a remote island, they found innovative ways to survive.

  • Former NATO commander says Putin is 'scrambling' for manpower in Ukraine and 'will take anything' at this point

    "It's a sign of how difficult this fight has become for him," the former NATO commander said of Putin's manpower problems in Ukraine.

  • The George Santos disaster is a direct consequence of the collapse of local news

    What the election of George Santos reveals about the catastrophic collapse of local news.

  • Israel's outgoing army chief rebukes far-right government

    Israel's outgoing army chief on Friday warned against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition to grant more control to pro-settler lawmakers and make other changes to the Israeli security establishment, joining a loud chorus of criticism against the most right-wing government in the country's history. In several interviews with Israeli news outlets just days before he steps down, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi took unusually sharp aim at Netanyahu's coalition agreements with hard-line Jewish settler activists who seek to entrench Israeli rule in the occupied West Bank, restructure the Defense Ministry and control a special paramilitary police unit. Kochavi expressed particular concern about the coalition's plans to create three separate sources of authority in the West Bank.

  • An Evansville police officer says he was disciplined for not enforcing a 'quota'

    The sergeant and former Fraternal Order of Police president says new performance standards amount to a "quota," a claim the EPD denies.

  • Scholz complains about 'pressure' to supply tanks to Ukraine, says he won't rush with decisions.

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Jan.

  • Poland lawmakers back law intended to release EU funds

    Poland’s legislators voted Friday to approve a new law on judicial accountability that the government hopes will meet European Union expectations and help unfreeze billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds for the country. Brussels suspended the aid for Poland, saying the government's policies of exerting control over the judiciary are in violation of democratic principles. The EU has called for essential changes to be made before Poland can be granted access to the money.

  • 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown shares regrets about estrangement from 2 sons

    Despite being estranged from two of his sons, Kody Brown still holds out hope that they could reconcile one day. Here's what Kody said about why he's not longer speaking to his sons.

  • Jimmy Fallon Unearths Wild George Santos Video: 'Never Seen ID Theft Happen In Real-Time'

    "The Tonight Show" host found old footage of the first-year New York Republican and couldn't believe it.

  • Russians lose 500600 invaders every day, and Ukraine ten times fewer

    Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, has stated that the Russian occupiers lose "about 500-600" soldiers killed every day, while Ukraine loses "a tenth of this number". Source: Reznikov in an interview with the BBC Quote: "Reznikov states that 'approximately 500 or 600' Russian fighters are killed every day across the country, while Ukraine is losing a tenth of this number.

  • NYT assumes that West is already helping Ukraine prepare for spring counteroffensive

    IFV MARDER. PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF THE GERMAN EMBASSY IN KYIV The American edition of the New York Times believes that recent statements and actions by the US and European countries regarding the supply of Patriot SAM systems and tanks indicate that the West has already begun to prepare Ukraine for repelling a possible new Russian offensive in winter or spring and future counterattacks.

  • JPMorgan says it was duped by founder who made up 4 million customers

    JPMorgan Chase has alleged in a lawsuit that it was duped by a start-up founder who made up 4 million customers.

  • House votes to ban China from getting U.S. oil reserves, as top analyst dismisses bill

    The Republican-led House on Thursday votes to approve a bill that would block U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases from going to China.