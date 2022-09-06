Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Kharkiv region - governor

FILE PHOTO: A local resident Mazurchuk inspects his apartment in a residential building destroyed by Russian military strike in central Kharkiv
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Three people died as a result of rocket fire in the Kharkiv region during the past day, including an elderly woman who died this night in Kharkiv city, the region's governor said on Tuesday.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is close to the Russian border and has been under constant shelling throughout the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

"That night, the enemy once again launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv," governor Oleh Synehubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"In the Industrial district, a two-story building was damaged and a private residential building, in which a 73-year-old woman was staying, was destroyed. Unfortunately, she died," he said.

Two men died amid shelling in the village of Zolochiv, north of Kharkiv.

In a separate message, the governor reported a new rocket attack, but gave no details.

Tuesday morning, an air raid alert was issued throughout Ukraine and the authorities reported explosions in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies deliberately targeting civilians. Its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine nuclear plant near front lines loses last power line amid fears of disaster

    Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant lost its final main external power line Saturday, days after a United Nations team inspected the Russian-occupied facility.

  • Reports: Queiroz could be back for Iran before World Cup

    Carlos Queiroz could be set for a dramatic return to take charge of Iran’s national team less than three months before the World Cup and Group B games with the United States, England and Wales. The former Real Madrid manager led Iran at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. According to reports in Tehran’s media on Monday, Queiroz could replace Dragan Skocic by the end of the week.

  • US B-52 bombers fly over Middle East amid tensions with Iran

    The bombers took off from the Royal Air Force base at Fairford, England, and flew over the eastern Mediterranean, the Arabian Peninsula and the Red Sea.

  • Ukraine pushes back Russian troops in battle for Kherson as village is captured

    Ukrainian soldiers have pushed back Russian forces in the battle for the Kherson region, capturing a village that has been fought over for a week.

  • Germany Warns Russian Gas-Supply Woes Will Test European Unity

    (Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that uncertainty over gas supplies from Russia will pose a stiff test for European Union solidarity this winter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyOffic

  • Activist floats balloons again despite North Korea's warning

    An activist said Monday he has again flown huge balloons carrying COVID-19 relief items and an anti-North Korea placard across the tense inter-Korean border, despite the North’s recent warning of a deadly attack over his activities. Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, said the 20 balloons launched from a South Korean border town on Sunday carried 20,000 masks and tens of thousands of Tylenol and Vitamin C tablets. For years, Park has floated helium-filled balloons with numerous, small anti-Pyongyang leaflets with harsh criticism of the Kim family’s authoritarian rule in North Korea.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces liberate 2 towns in southern Ukraine and 1 in Donetsk Oblast Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:24 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated two towns in southern Ukraine and one in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Hungary to set up anti-corruption body in bid to unlock EU funds

    Hungary will create an anti-corruption authority and a working group involving non-government organisations to oversee the spending of European Union funds, the government said in a decree in its official gazette late on Monday. The move by Budapest is aimed at unlocking EU funds as nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government is locked in battles with Brussels over corruption, migration, LGBTQ rights and democratic standards. The European Commission has been withholding its approval for Hungary to draw on money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Orban's government of undermining the rule of law.

  • Russia captured ZNPP so that Ukraine would not help Europe with energy Dmytro Kuleba

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:43 Russia is trying to take away the Zaporizhzhia NPP from Ukraine so that it cannot use its electricity to save the European Union from the energy crisis.

  • Europe goes on shopping spree to fill capability gaps

    Poland wants its military to only operate non-Russian equipment. What does that journey look like?

  • Australia says its navy can resume visits to Solomon Islands

    Australia said Tuesday its navy ships have been given clearance to resume visits to the Solomon Islands, which had last week announced a temporary block on all military vessels during a review of its approval processes. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed to reporters that military ships from New Zealand and Fiji would also be allowed to visit the South Pacific nation.

  • Trump helps NY GOP candidate for governor Zeldin raise additional $1.5M as polls against Hochul tighten

    Former President Donald Trump headlined an event to help New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin raise $1.5 million for his campaign against Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

  • Russians launch rocket attacks on Kryvyi Rih district: oil depot on fire

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:37 Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 5 September as the Russians launched two rocket attacks, destroying an oil depot. Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council Quote: "In the evening, at about 19:00, the enemy launched two rocket attacks on the Kryvyi Rih district.

  • Trump planning robust October campaign schedule in advance of 2022 midterms, with an emphasis on rural areas: report

    GOP strategists are reportedly taking a major gamble that Trump can juice party turnout without turning off too many independent voters.

  • Japan ex-PM Abe's state funeral to cost over $12 million

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will spend about 1.65 billion yen ($12 million) on the state funeral planned for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the government's new estimate on Tuesday that includes security and reception costs. The government in late August approved a more modest budget of 250 million yen for the funeral but then faced criticism for what was deemed an unrealistic figure that excluded hefty outlays for the security and hosting of VIPs. The government is now estimating the security fee for the funeral will reach about 800 million yen, while hosting foreign delegations will cost about 600 million yen, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin says Ginni Thomas has 'relevant testimony' to offer the Jan. 6 committee: 'we'd like to hear from her'

    On Face the Nation, Raskin said the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should "come forward" to discuss her support of Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election.

  • Analysis-Banned U.S. AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes

    High-profile universities and state-run research institutes in China have been relying on a U.S. computing chip to power their artificial intelligence (AI) technology but whose export to the country Washington has now restricted, a Reuters review showed. U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp last week said U.S. government officials have ordered it to stop exporting its A100 and H100 chips to China. Local peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) also said new licence requirements now prevent export to China of its advanced AI chip MI250.

  • The US and other countries that sanctioned Moscow are likely importing Russian oil via India, report says

    About 308,000 bpd of Indian oil product exports could be attributable to Russian crude inputs, with 37% going to countries sanctioning Moscow.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy invaders warehouse containing S-300 missiles used for attacking Kharkiv Zelenskyy

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:35 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Russian warehouse from which the invaders took S-300 missile systems to attack Kharkiv.

  • Europe heading for recession as cost of living crisis deepens

    The euro zone is almost certainly entering a recession, with surveys on Monday showing a deepening cost of living crisis and a gloomy outlook that is keeping consumers wary of spending. While there was some easing of price pressures, according to the surveys, they remained high and the European Central Bank is under pressure as inflation is running at more than four times its 2% target, reaching a record 9.1% last month. A rise in borrowing costs would add to the woes of indebted consumers, yet in a Reuters poll last week almost half of the economists surveyed said they expect an unprecedented 75 basis-point rate hike from the ECB this week, while almost as many forecast a 50 bps hike.