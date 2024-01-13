Russian missile attack: Over 20 houses and shops damaged in Chernihiv – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A Russian missile attack on the city of Chernihiv on Saturday, 13 January damaged 23 houses and 4 shops, as well as windows and balconies in 20 flats of an apartment building.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES)

последствия обстрела в Чернигове, фото ГСЧС

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernihiv. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Quote: "Enemy missile debris that fell in a residential area in the city of Chernihiv damaged 23 houses and 4 shops, and windows and balcony glazing in 20 flats of an apartment building."

Details: The SES added that no casualties had been reported.

Emergency services and volunteers are working at the scene.

The electricity, gas and heat supply systems in the damaged buildings are still operating as normal.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 January, Russian forces launched an airstrike on Ukraine using 40 assets, namely cruise, aeroballistic, aerial and anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs. Eight of the missiles were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence forces. Most of the missiles missed their target.

The city of Dnipro and the town of Shostka, Sumy Oblast, were hit. A civilian woman was injured in Shostka during the Russian attack. The blast wave damaged at least 26 buildings.

Support UP or become our patron!