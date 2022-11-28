Russian missile carrier appears in Black Sea for the first time in days

A Russian missile carrier has commenced combat duty in the Black Sea for the first time in days.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the joint press centre of Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 28 November

Quote: "The initial observation is that a missile carrier is on combat duty in the Black Sea for the first time in a long period, none have been seen there for days. This is a surface missile carrier armed with eight Kalibr cruise missiles.

This means that preparations have been underway, and armed missile carriers are stationed in bases and can be engaged within a couple of hours."

Details: Humeniuk has stated that the beginning of the week will very likely be marked with another Russian missile attack.

At the time of writing on 28 November, there is a storm in the Black Sea, but missile carriers can launch missiles despite the weather.

