Russian missile fragments injure rescued lioness at Ukrainian animal rescue center

The fragments of Russian missile fired at Kyiv fell 300 meters from wild animal rescue center; lioness Yuna injured

Fragments from a Russian missile fired at Kyiv landed a mere 300 meters from the Help Animals of Ukraine (HAU) wild animal rescue center, injuring Yuna, a lioness recently rehabilitated, the organization said on Facebook on Jan. 2.

The impact of the missile fragments resulted in a concussion for Yuna, leading to a loss of coordination. Video footage shows the lioness struggling to get up, prompting vets to swiftly prescribe treatment.

Natalya Popova, head of HAU, revealed to NV's sister publication Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life) that the two-year-old African lioness was the only animal outdoors during the attack. The bright flash, fire, and smoke from the missile could have caused Yuna's concussion, as surveillance camera records indicate she wasn't directly hit. No trees separated the field where the fragments fell from Yuna's enclosure.

Yuna was rescued from Kyiv Oblast, where she lived in a small enclosure with a male lion that bullied her, Popova said. The living conditions were stressful, and the animals suffered frostbite from living on concrete during Ukrainian winters, conditions not suitable for African lions.

Recently completing a rehabilitation course in preparation for transportation to Europe, Yuna now faces renewed medical efforts to restore her to her proper state of health.

