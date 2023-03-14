Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead

KARL RITTER
·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the center of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others in one of Ukraine’s major city strongholds in its eastern Donetsk region as it fights against Moscow’s invasion, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that six apartment buildings were damaged in the blast and rescue efforts were continuing. He posted a video showing gaping holes in the facade of the low-rise building that bore the brunt of the strike.

The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office and regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko also reported on the attack, posting photos of the building with mounds of rubble in front of it.

The war, which erupted after Russia’s launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, has brought heavy civilian casualties. Tuesday’s victims were among at least six civilians killed and 30 wounded in 24 hours, Ukraine authorities said.

“Russian troops are striking residential buildings, schools and hospitals, leaving cities on fire and in ruins,” Kyrylenko, the regional governor, said on Ukrainian television. “The Russians mark each meter (yard) of their advance in the region not only with their own blood, but also with the (lost) lives of civilians.”

Kramatorsk houses the local Ukrainian army headquarters. Ukrainian authorities say it has been regularly targeted by Russian shelling and other attacks in the past.

A missile strike on the city’s train station last April, which Kyiv and much of the international community blamed on Moscow, killed several dozen people and wounded more than 100.

Russia had welcomed a Chinese peace proposal to end the fighting, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Kyiv's refusal to have talks leaves Moscow with only military options.

Beijing has said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion, or even refer to it as an invasion.

“We must achieve our goals,” Peskov told reporters. “Given the current stance of the Kyiv regime, now it’s only possible by military means.”

However, Moscow’s pursuit of its goals in Ukraine has been slowed by poor war management and short resources after being beaten back at the end of last year in a Ukrainian counteroffensive, military analysts say.

The U.K. Ministry of Defense said Tuesday that Russia’s artillery ammunition shortages “have likely worsened to the extent that extremely punitive shell-rationing is in force on many parts of the front.”

That shortcoming, it said, has “almost certainly been a key reason why no Russian formation has recently been able to generate operationally significant offensive action.” ___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Springfield towing company altered trucks to violate Clean Air Act, court says

    Federal prosecutors say the conspiracy to skirt the act occurred for at least two years.

  • Bearded dragon abandoned during cold snap saved

    The reptile was rescued after being found in freezing temperatures at a cricket ground.

  • Macron faces crucial test amid anger over his pension plan

    President Emmanuel Macron is facing a crucial test this week as the battle over his unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is set to reach a peak in the streets and at parliament, deepening a widely shared feeling that he doesn't hear the grievances of the French. The 45-year-old pro-business centrist has put his legacy on the line with his pension reform plans, central to his vision for making the French economy more competitive. France's trade unions have called for an eighth round of nationwide protests on Wednesday.

  • Match of the day analysis: You have to admire how Suella Braverman puts Labour on the defensive

    Britain faces three existential threats: Russia, China and Gary Lineker. The PM was in California to sort out the first two, signing an exciting new nuclear submarine deal. The Aussies will provide the subs, the Americans the latest atomic technology, and Britain will be manufacturing the digital watch worn by the captain.

  • Pfizer’s $43 billion bid for Seagen aims to broaden company’s cancer portfolio

    Pfizer plans to pay $229 per share in cash for Seagen, whose stock soared more than 15% in trading on Monday afternoon. Pfizer’s shares gained about 1.7%.

  • Lebanon's pound hits a new low as banks go back on strike

    Lebanon's embattled currency hit a new low Tuesday, trading at an unprecedented 100,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar on the black market as the crisis-hit country's banks went back on strike. The pound has kept sinking since Lebanon's financial meltdown erupted in 2019, following decades of rampant corruption and mismanagement by the country's political and financial elite. Three-quarters of Lebanon's population of over 6 million now lives in poverty and inflation is soaring.

  • I Have a Credit Score of 807: Here's How I Got There

    Credit scores are created based on a record of past borrowing behavior, and they range from 300 to 850. My credit score is currently 807, which is considered to be excellent credit. While this score fluctuates over time (it's actually down 12 points because I temporarily charged a lot on a credit card), my score has been above 800 for a while.

  • PETA to White House: No more real eggs for Easter Egg Roll

    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling on Jill Biden to egg-cercise some fowl-related restraint at this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll by ending the use of real chicken eggs. In a Monday letter to the first lady, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk wrote that she wanted to “respectfully urge [Biden] not…

  • Biden pledges 'whatever needed' for U.S. bank system

    STORY: "Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe. Your deposits will be there when you need them."U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday sought to reassure Americans that the sudden collapse of two banks - including the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis - did not threaten their savings, and that he stood ready to do "whatever is needed."The morning address came after a weekend of emergency moves by U.S. regulators to guarantee all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, which failed on Friday, and at Signature Bank, which was taken over by regulators on Sunday. "All customers who had deposits in these banks can rest assured, rest assured they'll be protected and they'll have access to their money as of today."But the dramatic moves failed to quash investor fears. Regional bank shares plunged in Monday trading: First Republic Bank dropped more than 65% as news of fresh financing failed to reassure investors. Western Alliance Bancorp fell nearly 76 percent. Trading in the stocks was halted several times due to volatility.The selloff comes after Biden drew a clear line between depositors, who would be protected, and bank investors, who would not:"Investors in the banks will not be protected. They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works."The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or FDIC normally protects all bank accounts up to $250,000. But the Biden Administration announced it would protect all deposits for SVB and Signature depositors. "No losses will be borne by the taxpayers, and we repeat that. No losses will be borne by the taxpayers. Instead, the money will come from the fees that banks pay into the deposit insurance fund."Despite those assurances, clients raced down to Signature Bank to learn the fate of their finances:"I'm coming here to see if I have to close my accounts or not. Hopefully the bank will be bought by another bank, and I can keep my accounts here. But if they're not, or if there's any question, I want to empty my accounts and bring it to another bank."REPORTER: "Are you worried, sir?""Everyone should be worried."This client expressed shock as he headed inside:"I cannot believe it. This was something I did not expect."A short while later he left, saying he'd been reassured:"Everything is OK."Biden on Monday said he would press Congress to strengthen bank regulations to better protect against these types of bank troubles.The Democratic president blamed the partial repeal of regulations under the prior Republican administration. In 2018, changes to the Dodd-Frank Act, pushed by Republicans, raised the threshold at which banks are considered systemically risky and subject to stricter oversight to $250 billion from $50 billion.Silicon Valley bank had $209 billion in assets at the end of last year.

  • Desperate mom of twins calls police when she can't tell them apart

    Sofia Rodríguez of Argentina asked the police for help when she had trouble telling her identical twin babies apart.

  • Bloodshed in Bakhmut: Russia Suffers Potentially Deadliest Day Yet in Ukraine

    Serhii Nuzhnenko/Radio Liberty via ReutersBoth sides fighting over the desolate ruins of the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine have reported inflicting huge numbers of deaths on each other as the bitter bloodshed appears to have escalated to previously unseen levels.On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that over 1,100 Russian fighters had been killed in the city in less than a week. He claimed that Moscow had sustained a further 1,500 “sanitary losses”—meaning casualties injured ba

  • Russia reacts angrily to its possible renaming by Ukraine to Muscovy

    Russia has reacted sharply to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy’s decision to have Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal study the possibility of renaming Russia as Muscovy, or Moskovia in Ukrainian, in response to a petition that gathered over 25,000 signatures.

  • Fauci hits back at critics like Elon Musk, who have called for his prosecution, saying 'I wish I could figure out what the heck they're talking about'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that calls for his prosecution by Elon Musk and others didn't make any sense and were irresponsible.

  • Forests being cut down in Moscow to deploy air defence systems – The Insider

    Moscow authorities have begun cutting down forests to deploy air defence systems in the Russian capital. Source: The Insider's investigation Details: As the news agency states, active deforestation started after the New Year in several districts of Moscow.

  • Partisans blow up key railway used by Putin’s forces

    Ukrainian partisans damaged a stretch of railway in occupied Kherson in a guerrilla attack on Russian logistics.

  • Trump to Snub Manhattan DA as Criminal Charges Loom

    "We have no plans on participating in that proceeding," Joe Tacopnia, a lawyer for the former president, told ABC News on Monday

  • Russia recruiting female prisoners to make up for huge losses, General Staff says

    The Russian invasion forces are turning to recruiting woman fighters amid heavy losses of manpower, according to the morning report of the Ukrainian military’s General Staff posted on Facebook on March 13.

  • Donald Trump says Fox News host Tucker Carlson 'doesn't hate me, or at least, not anymore!' in reaction to show about Capitol riot

    Trump used Carlson's misleadingly-edited show about the Capitol riot as proof that the Fox star doesn't "hate" him, following earlier revelations

  • Gay Instagrammer: Tennessee Lt. Gov. Has Been in Touch for Three Years

    Franklin McClure says Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has been liking and commenting on his posts since McClure was 17 but never requested anything inappropriate.

  • North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles From Submarine and Issues New Threat to US

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea said it fired two cruise missiles from a submarine and issued a new threat to “mercilessly punish” the US as it starts large-scale military drills with South Korea that have stoked Pyongyang’s anger.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDI