Russian missile hits apartment building in Kherson – for the third time – video

Consequences of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in Kherson

A Russian missile struck a five-story apartment building in Kherson, Ukraine, causing significant damage, according to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, who posted a video of the strike on Telegram on Nov. 6.

The missile, identified as a Kh-31P anti-ship missile, hit the building's second entrance, piercing the roof, and damaging the fourth and fifth floors.

“It is the third time this building has been hit,” said Ruslan Medvedev, a local.

“Twelve families live here, mostly elderly people.”

The missile strike was part of a series of Russian attacks on Kherson in the early hours of Nov. 6, damaging both apartments and private homes.

Russian forces have been regularly shelling the city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces shelled the center of Kherson on Nov. 2, damaging critical infrastructure.

Russian forces dropped two bombs on a kindergarten in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 1.

