Russian missile hits an empty ship Operational Command South

IRYNA BALACHUK – THURSDAY, 7 JULY 2022, 13:20

One of the missiles that the Russians fired at Odesa region on 7 July hit the empty tanker "Millennial Spirit '', sailing under the flag of Moldova, which is drifting in the Black Sea.

Source: Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman for the Odesa Military Administration, referring to the official message by Operational Command South, on Telegram



Quote from Operational Command South': "In the following air strike on Odesa region, two X-31 missiles were launched from an Su-30 aircraft. One hit the tanker "Millennial Spirit", sailing under the flag of Moldova, which is drifting in the territorial sea without a crew with the remains of some diesel fuel on board."

Details: It is reported that the remains of the cargo may be burning on the ship.

Operational Command South calls to mind that the tanker had been fired upon by Russian warships in the Black Sea at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the time of the first hit, the ship had been carrying more than 500 tons of diesel fuel.

Due to the blockade of shipping by the Russians, the tanker has been drifting at sea without a crew for 4 months.

According to Operational Command South, the second missile self-destructed over the sea.

Background:

At dawn on 7 July, the Russian invaders launched rocket attacks on the Odesa region and Zmiinyi Island.