Russian missile hits Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv Oblast, six dead, 16 injured, as ‘no time to reach shelter’

Russia attacks Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv Oblast

Six employees of Ukraine’s top private postal and goods delivery service Nova Poshta died overnight in Kharkiv Oblast when a Russian missile struck the delivery terminal in which they were working, local authorities said on Oct. 22.

A further 16 employees were injured in the attack, which was carried out with an S-300 air defense system missile fired in ground-attack, ballistic mode, according to the Ukrainian military.

The military said Russia fired eight S-300 missiles overnight from Belgorod Oblast in Russia, which borders Kharkiv Oblast to the north, and the Russian occupied parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

Company officials said employees "had no chance" to run to the shelter because the sirens sounded "seconds before" the strike. The company declared Oct. 22 a day of remembrance for the victims of the Russian attack.“We will work and honor every fallen hero of Nova Poshta. Every person who died in this war,” the company said in a statement.

Local officials said two of the bodies would require DNA testing to identify them, as they were very badly burned.

The site of the Russian missile attack, the Kharkiv Innovation Terminal, which was badly damaged in the attack, was opened only in 2020.

