Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine's Kharkiv -mayor

·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - Two Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv, the administrative capital of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine's northeast, with one of the missiles striking a residential building, local officials said on Sunday.

"A residential building in the city center was hit. A fire broke out. So far, three victims are known: a 54-year-old woman and two men aged 51 and 55," Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging platform.

He said the woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Pavel Polityuk and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Elaine Hardcastle)

