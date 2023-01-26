Russian missile hits Turkish ship in Kherson on Tuesday

A fire broke out on the Tusla ship, which is a Turkey-owned vessel, during an attack that Russian forces carried out on Kherson city on the evening of Tuesday, 24 January 2023.

Source: Turkish media outlets, including NTV and TGRT, as reported by European Pravda; Reuters news outlet citing the maritime security company Ambrey

Details: As a result of the attack on Kherson, a fire broke out in a command room of the vessel. The crew was not on the board, therefore, they could not prevent the fire.

TGRT’s sources have stated that there was "a loud explosion" after a strike on the ship. Reuters has said that a Russian missile hit the vessel.

Los rusos atacaron el barco Tuzla, que ondeaba la bandera turca en el puerto marítimo de Kherson, informa el canal turco NTV.



Después del ataque, se produjo un incendio en el puente del capitán. Afortunadamente, no había tripulación a bordo. pic.twitter.com/BcCakSBUz3 — Noticias de Ucrania 24 horas (@UKR_token) January 25, 2023

It is noted that the Tuzla was one of the ships that have been stuck at the Ukrainian ports since February 2022, the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters’ shipping source said there are 12 Turkish ships trapped in Ukrainian ports, including in the city of Kherson, that are not covered by the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

"There has been an attack last night, most probably on the port, and an explosive charge seems to have hit the ship. Turkish ships in Kherson are manned by a skeleton crew so there are no injuries or casualties," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Background: In November 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on China to demand from Russia to immediately stop attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure after Russian forces hit a facility owned by a Chinese company.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!