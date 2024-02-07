Russian missile kills 4 in Kyiv’s high-rise residential building, at least 19 injured

Consequences of Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on February 7

The death toll from the morning Russian missile attack on Kyiv has risen to four, with one more body recovered from the rubble in a high-rise residential building in the capital’s Holosiivskyi District, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Telegram on Feb. 7.

Three women aged 31, 66 and 73, as well as a 33-year-old man were killed in the attack, according to the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office Telegram post.

Nineteen people were injured, according to Klymenko, though the Kyiv City Military Administration reports 21 wounded.

Read also: Two ‘deputies’ of occupation administration killed in Lysychansk cafe strike

A total of 60 residents were evacuated from the damaged building in the Holosiivskyi district of the city. Debris from the downed missile caused a fire in the 18-story building. A fire also broke out in a nearby vehicle maintenance station.

Read also: Liberov photographers share heart-wrenching photos from Kyiv after Russian attack

Missile debris also damaged two high-voltage power lines in the capital's Dniprovskyi district, leaving more than 20,000 consumers on the Left Bank without electricity, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram.

Russia launched another mass missile and drone attack across Ukraine early on Feb. 7, causing significant disruptions in Kyiv and damaging infrastructure in several cities, including Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Drohobych.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 20 missiles over Kyiv and the surrounding oblast during a massive early morning attack, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Feb. 7.

In total, 44 kamikaze drones and missiles were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces out of 64 enemy air targets.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine