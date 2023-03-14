Russian missile malfunctions, crashes in Belgorod residential area – video

Air defense missile crashing into a nearby residential area

In a video taken in the Russian city of Belgorod, an air defense missile is shown radically changing its trajectory and crashing into a nearby residential area causing a powerful explosion.

The video was posted by a local Telegram channel.

There is no publicly available information about the scale of destruction or number of casualties.

This is not the first such malfunction of a Russian air defense missile that has been caught on camera: a video posted on June 24, 2022, which circulated widely on social media, showed an even more impressive malfunction – a missile is launched, but almost immediately does a 180-degree turn and heads back towards its launch site.

Then, on Aug. 31, 2022, video of another missile launched from Belgorod shows the weapon going off course shortly after lift-off, tearing across the sky, and then exploding in a ball of flame.

The Russians had intended that the Iskander ballistic missile strike the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv just across the border, but it instead crashed on Russian territory.

