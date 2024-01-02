Russian missile strikes cut power in Ukrainian cities, damage power lines across oblasts

Power lines were disrupted in Kyiv, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts due to Russia’s massive missile strikes

Power lines were abruptly severed across key oblasts in Ukraine during a relentless wave of Russian missile strikes early on Jan. 2, plunging both cities and villages into darkness, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry press service has reported.

Disruptions are also hitting several oblasts due to challenging weather conditions, with no specific schedules for disconnections expected.

Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

After Russia’s brutal attack on Kyiv, an overhead power line suffered damage, leaving some substations without power. Nearly 260,000 consumers across several city districts are now disconnected. Power outages hit the 110 kV networks in Bucha and Vyshhorod districts in the oblast.

Zhytomyr Oblast

A 110 kV overhead power line was knocked out in the morning due to an attack. Over 200 consumers experienced disconnection, but all power has now been restored.

Donetsk Oblast

Bad weather left fourteen settlements without electricity. In the past day, combat operations disrupted power in three settlements, affecting 6,501 consumers. Despite the challenges, a 110 kV line was restored, supplying electricity to six settlements and 7,404 consumers, including those previously disconnected.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Fifteen settlements lost power, with eleven facing partial outages (1,354 consumers), all due to weather conditions. Emergency crews are working on their restoration.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian shelling took out the 150 kV power line, cutting off 728 consumers temporarily. As of this morning, all of them have been reconnected, and crews are working on restoring networks. Additionally, 15 households are currently without power for technical reasons as crews perform connection work. Shrapnel damaged a gas pipeline in a house in Nikopol, but emergency workers quickly stopped the gas leak, preventing further disruptions.

Sumy Oblast

Power is out in 58 settlements, 13 of which are dealing with partial outages. A total of 2,694 consumers are without power. Shelling in Okhtyrka district damaged a gas pipeline, disconnecting a single consumer.

Kharkiv Oblast

Russian attacks led to 11,281 consumers losing power, but by morning 6,624 subscribers had been reconnected. However, 20,612 consumers in the oblast are still without power. Restoration work is underway.

Kherson Oblast

A whopping 13,972 metering points are offline in Kherson due to flooding and combat operations. A total of 29,814 metering points across forty-nine settlements are without electricity in the oblast.

Chernihiv Oblast

Sixteen settlements (1,036 metering points) faced disconnection due to Russian shelling, while sixteen settlements (2,167 consumers) were temporarily disconnected for technical reasons. Restoration work is underway.

Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 1-2. All 35 drones were shot down in the first wave of the attack. Russia launched several missiles, including areoballistic Kinzhals from MiG-31K warplanes, and cruise missiles from 16 Tu-95MS bombers during a second wave of attacks.

In addition to fatalities in Kyiv, one person is dead and over 40 injured in Kharkiv, while explosions were also reported in Kropyvnytskyi.

Ukraine's power grid operator Ukrenergo told Ukrainians to prepare for disconnections, with a quarter of a million consumers currently without power.

