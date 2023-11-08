Russian missile strikes Liberian-flagged cargo ship near Odesa, Ukraine says

The Russian military has launched a missile at a civilian cargo ship sailing under the Liberian flag approaching the port of Odesa, killing a pilot on board and injuring three crew members, Ukraine’s Operational Command South said in a Telegram post on Nov. 8.

According to the message, the attack was carried out with a Kh-31p air-launched anti-ship missile.

Three crew members, all Filipino citizens, sustained injuries, with one requiring hospitalization. A pilot aboard was killed, and another port worker was injured in the attack.

"The Russian Federation once again confirmed its status as an international terrorist state," the message said,

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov further noted that the damaged civilian vessel was intended to transport iron ore to China.

He also noted that this was Russia's 21st targeted attack since its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), during which time the country has damaged over 160 infrastructure objects and 122 vehicles.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine