Russian missile strikes Ukrainian civilian oil depot south of Kyiv, official says

Michael Ruiz
·1 min read

A suspected Russian missile strike exploded at a civilian oil depot outside Kyiv early Sunday morning local time, Ukrainian officials said, near the start of the fourth day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

"A missile attack launched on the oil depot in Vasilkov near Kyiv," Ukrainian MP Anna Purtova told Fox News around 2 a.m. in the region.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

She described it as an "ecological catastrophe."

She also called on the U.S. and European Union to implement a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace.

She also provided video from the scene that showed clouds of smoke billowing upward.

The clouds of smoke were so thick they blocked out some of the light from the burning fuel.

Fox News’ Trey Yingst, reporting from Kyiv, shared an image that showed the burning plant's glow as it illuminated the night sky from miles away.

The Kyiv Post, an English-language Ukrainian newspaper, condemned the attack as "another war crime" and shared video taken closer to the scene that showed smoke billowing into the night sky.

Vasilkov is about 24 miles south of Kyiv. The city is also host to a Ukrainian military airbase.

A couple of hours later, The Associated Press reported that Russian forces also blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, a large population center near the Ukraine-Russia border where Ukrainian defense forces have held their ground.

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.

