Russian Missiles Cross into NATO Member Poland, Killing Two: Polish Officials

Russian missiles crossed into Polish territory on Tuesday, killing two people, according to Poland’s foreign ministry.

The missiles were reportedly launched as part of the most intense salvo yet against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the intelligence source told the Associated Press. They struck the town of Przewodów, which sits along Poland’s eastern border with Ukraine, killing two residents, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has called on his Russian officials to offer an explanation.

#BREAKING DEVELOPMENT: 2 rockets suspected of being fired by Russia landed in the Polish border town of Przewodów killing 2 people. The premier of Poland is convening an urgent meeting with his national security team. – local mediahttps://t.co/00Kr8INMlx pic.twitter.com/VnYA7m6z0o — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 15, 2022

The strike could threaten to pull NATO into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, though the Pentagon and Polish government have yet to confirm that missiles did in fact cross into Polish territory.

The White House said Tuesday afternoon that it currently “cannot confirm the reports.”

“We’ve seen the reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government to gather more information,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “Shortly after receiving these reports, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Chief of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera.”

Watson added: “We cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time. We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be.”

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting with the Committee for National Security and Defense Affairs on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The meeting will bring together the department heads of defense, foreign affairs, interior, and justice to coordinate Poland’s national security policy in the wake of the reported attack.

Neighboring Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks condemned the attack on Twitter, saying the “criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime.” Pabriks elaborated that Article 4 of the NATO treaty should be activated, triggering treaty members to come together and discuss the attack.

A chorus of eastern and central European countries have joined in to express their concern and support for Poland. Lithuania’s president took to Twitter to stand by Poland, stating “Every inch of #NATO territory must be defended!” Defense ministers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia have released similar statements condemning the provocation and Russian recklessness.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 85 missiles were launched at Ukraine on Tuesday. The attacks have destroyed an estimated 40 percent of Ukraine’s energy grid causing Moldova to face energy shortages.

Russia, for its part, has denied any wrongdoing. The Russian Ministry of Defense dismissed news reports as “a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation…No strikes were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian means of destruction.”

Nevertheless, neighboring European nations remain steadfast. The Czech parliament has passed a motion by the overwhelming majority of parliamentarians describing the Putin government as “terrorist.”

