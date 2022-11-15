Russian Missiles Cross into NATO Member Poland, Killing Two: Polish Officials

8
Ari Blaff
·3 min read

Russian missiles crossed into Polish territory on Tuesday, killing two people, according to Poland’s foreign ministry.

The missiles were reportedly launched as part of the most intense salvo yet against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the intelligence source told the Associated Press. They struck the town of Przewodów, which sits along Poland’s eastern border with Ukraine, killing two residents, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has called on his Russian officials to offer an explanation.

The strike could threaten to pull NATO into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, though the Pentagon and Polish government have yet to confirm that missiles did in fact cross into Polish territory.

The White House said Tuesday afternoon that it currently “cannot confirm the reports.”

“We’ve seen the reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government to gather more information,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “Shortly after receiving these reports, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Chief of the National Security Bureau of Poland Jacek Siewiera.”

Watson added: “We cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time. We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be.”

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting with the Committee for National Security and Defense Affairs on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The meeting will bring together the department heads of defense, foreign affairs, interior, and justice to coordinate Poland’s national security policy in the wake of the reported attack.

Neighboring Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks condemned the attack on Twitter, saying the “criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime.” Pabriks elaborated that Article 4 of the NATO treaty should be activated, triggering treaty members to come together and discuss the attack.

A chorus of eastern and central European countries have joined in to express their concern and support for Poland. Lithuania’s president took to Twitter to stand by Poland, stating “Every inch of #NATO territory must be defended!” Defense ministers from the Czech Republic and Slovakia have released similar statements condemning the provocation and Russian recklessness.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 85 missiles were launched at Ukraine on Tuesday. The attacks have destroyed an estimated 40 percent of Ukraine’s energy grid causing Moldova to face energy shortages.

Russia, for its part, has denied any wrongdoing. The Russian Ministry of Defense dismissed news reports as “a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation…No strikes were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian means of destruction.”

Nevertheless, neighboring European nations remain steadfast. The Czech parliament has passed a motion by the overwhelming majority of parliamentarians describing the Putin government as “terrorist.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Russia launched 85 missiles at Ukraine, about 20 missiles still in the air, says Zelenskyy

    Russia launched 85 missiles on the territory of Ukraine on Nov. 15, most of which were aimed at critical infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

  • WRAPUP 13-Blast kills two in Poland near Ukraine border, Russia denies its weapons involved

    Two people died in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, firefighters said, with NATO allies investigating unconfirmed reports the blast was caused by stray Russian missiles. The explosion occurred after Russia hammered cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of strikes nearly nine months into the Russian invasion.

  • US working with Nato allies to 'gather information' on missile reports, state department says

    The US is working with the Polish government and Nato allies to "gather information" on missile reports, a state department spokesperson has said.Vedant Patel took questions from reporters shortly after claims from a senior US intelligence official that Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people, on Tuesday evening."We have seen these reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government and our Nato partners to gather more information," Mr Patel said."We can't confirm the reports, or any of the details, at this time".Reuters

  • What the unconfirmed Russian missile strike in Poland could mean for US, NATO

    Retired Gen. Robert Abrams breaks down what could happen next if reports that a Russian missile hit a Polish village are verified.

  • Russian missile hits Nato member Poland, leaving two dead

    Two people were killed on Tuesday when an apparent Russian missile landed in Poland, triggering warnings of a major escalation by Nato allies.

  • Pentagon looking into reports of Russian missile strike in Poland

    More than 6,000 U.S. troops are deployed to Poland in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Polish government convenes emergency meeting amid unconfirmed reports of Russian missile strike

    U.S. officials are working to figure out exactly what happened inside NATO territory following reports that two people were killed by a Russian missile that fell within Polish borders. U.S. officials have not confirmed the incident as of Tuesday afternoon. This increasingly tense situation is playing out as President Biden is in Bali on Tuesday for meetings with G20 nations.

  • Poland says Russian rocket hit its territory as NATO weighs response

    NATO member Poland said on Wednesday that a Russian-made rocket killed two people in eastern Poland near Ukraine, and it summoned Russia's ambassador to Warsaw for an explanation after Moscow denied it was responsible. The Polish foreign ministry said the rocket fell on Tuesday afternoon on Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometres (3-1/2 miles) from the border with Ukraine, killing two. The statement was Poland's most detailed comment thus far on the explosion, which struck at 3:40 p.m. The United States and Western allies had said they were investigating but could not confirm a report that stray Russian missiles hit the village.

  • Poland calls NATO meeting after Russian-made missile kills two

    Poland has called a meeting under NATO’s Article 4, which allows members of the alliance to summon all members for a meeting when their security is at risk, after Russian missiles reportedly crossed into the country and killed two people miles from the Ukraine border. Reuters reported that NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday over…

  • The situation is critical, with most strikes in the centre and north of Ukraine

    Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President, said that following the latest massive attack by the Russians, the energy infrastructure situation is critical. Source: Tymoshenko on Telegram Quote from Tymoshenko: "Russian terrorists have launched another planned attack on energy infrastructure facilities.

  • Pentagon says can't confirm Russian missiles struck Poland

    STORY: Two people died in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, firefighters said, with the United States saying it was investigating unconfirmed reports the blast was caused by stray Russian missiles."We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.Firefighters in Poland said two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. Polish Radio ZET reported earlier that two stray missiles hit Przewodow on Tuesday, killing two people, without giving any more details.

  • The Pentagon says the US would 'defend every inch of NATO territory' after reports that Russian missiles killed 2 people in Poland

    Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder couldn't confirm that the rockets had landed in Polish territory as Vladimir Putin's forces battered Ukraine.

  • DeSantis Brushes Off Trump’s Attacks: ‘Check Out the Scoreboard’

    Ron DeSantis responded to the former president Donald Trump’s repeated attacks, urging others to “go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night.”

  • Russian missiles cross into NATO member Poland, kill 2: senior US intelligence official

    Russian missiles hit NATO territory and killed two after crossing into Poland, a U.S. official told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

  • Pentagon spokesman says US 'looking into' reports of Russian missiles crossing into Poland

    A senior US intelligence official says investigations are ongoing into reports Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people.Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder made the comments on Tuesday (15 November), and stressed "We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border," he said. Mr Ryder added that the US does not have any other information to corroborate those reports, but they are "looking into" it.

  • Power outages in Moldova after Russian missile strikes across Ukraine

    Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused power outages in several regions of Moldova, Deputy Moldovan PM Andrei Spinu said in a Telegram post on Nov. 15.

  • Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo launches NFT collection with Binance

    Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo is partnering with Binance to promote Web3 and NFTs.&nbsp;

  • Stocks gains on inflation data but rocky on geopolitics

    STORY: Stocks rose on Tuesday fueled by better-than-expected inflation data, raising hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.The Dow rose a hair, while the S&P was up almost nine-tenths of a percentage point and the Nasdaq gained nearly a percent and half.But Rebecca Felton, Senior Market Strategist at Riverfront Investment Group, warns that investors shouldn’t get too excited.“Well, markets are responding well today to the better-than-expected PPI numbers – obviously there is still hope that the Fed will pivot in terms of their policy moves and rate hikes. We are still a little less optimistic than that, as it relates to a path for the Fed, because we do continue to expect them to raise rates, potentially 50 basis points at the next meeting. And we expect rates to stay higher for longer because just a couple of data points on better-than-expected inflation news in our opinion is not enough to show us that in fact we are really meaningfully moving closer to the Fed’s target of two percent.” Stocks also shook off an unconfirmed report of Russian missiles crossing into Poland that had sparked a selloff in equities earlier in the day.As for individual movers, shares of Walmart jumped 6.5% after the top U.S. retailer lifted its annual sales and profit forecasts, benefiting from a steady demand for groceries despite higher prices.Shares of fellow retailers Target and Costco also rose on the news.And Home Depot was up 1.6% after the home improvement chain's results showed it tapped higher prices to override a drop in customer transactions for the third quarter.

  • Gov. DeSantis on Trump's attacks amid 2024 speculation: 'Just noise'

    During a news conference in Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to a reporter who asked him what he thought about former President Donald's Trump expected announcement to run for president in 2024 and the less-than-flattering comments he has made about him.

  • School District Bans LGBTQ Books, Considers Putting Guns in Classrooms

    One Texas mom stood up and called out the conservative school board members for being afraid.