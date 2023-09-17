Russian missile and drone attack hits grain storage in Odesa Oblast

A grain storage and farmland were damaged by a combined Russian missile and suicide drone attack on Berezivs'kyi district of Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast in the early hours of Sept. 17, Odesa Oblast Military Administration’s head Oleh Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel on Sept. 17.

A grain storage facility was hit during the attack.

Emergency services were sent to the scene, but there were no reports of any casualties. Ukrainian air defenses in Odesa Oblast managed to destroy two enemy drones and five missiles, Kiper said. He also shared some photos of the aftermath of the attack

Russia attacked Ukraine in the early hours of Sept. 17 with 10 cruise missiles and six Shahed suicide drones. The Ukrainian Air Force said on its channel on the Telegram messenger app that Ukrainian air defenses had shot down all six Shaheds, and six out of cruise missiles.

Odesa Oblast’s port infrastructure and food storage facilities have been frequent targets of the Russian attacks since Russia pulled out of a UN-Turkey-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain from three of its Black Sea Ports.

Ukraine has since set up its own “safe corridors” through the Black Sea to its ports, which commercial shipping has started to use, despite Russian threats that it will attack cargo ships on the presumption that they are carrying weapons to Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine